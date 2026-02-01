India's gross GST collections hit Rs 1,93,384 crore in January 2026, a 6.2% YoY increase. Cumulative collections for April-January FY26 rose 8.3% to Rs 18,43,423 crore, indicating stable consumption and steady revenue growth.

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections reached Rs 1,93,384 crore in January 2026, registering a robust year-on-year growth of 6.2 per cent, according to government sources.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cumulative Collections Rise 8.3% in FY26

The sources noted that gross GST revenue increased from Rs 1,82,094 crore in January 2025 to Rs 1,93,384 crore in January 2026, reflecting steady revenue mobilisation. On a cumulative basis, gross GST collections during April-January FY26 stood at Rs 18,43,423 crore, compared to Rs 17,01,891 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, marking a growth of 8.3 per cent.

Domestic and Import GST Performance

Breaking up the monthly numbers, domestic GST revenue in January 2026 amounted to Rs 1,41,132 crore, rising 4.8 per cent from Rs 1,34,641 crore collected in January 2025. Cumulative domestic GST revenue for April-January FY26 stood at Rs 13,49,795 crore, up 6.6 per cent from Rs 12,66,741 crore recorded during the same period last year.

GST collections from imports continued to show stronger momentum. Gross import GST revenue rose to Rs 52,253 crore in January 2026, compared to Rs 47,453 crore in January 2025, registering a growth of 10.1 per cent. On a cumulative basis, import-related GST revenue reached Rs 4,93,628 crore during April-January FY26, reflecting a 13.4 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

Net Revenue and Refunds Data

After accounting for refunds, total GST refunds issued in January 2026 stood at Rs 22,665 crore, lower by 3.1 per cent compared to Rs 23,393 crore refunded in January 2025. Cumulative refunds so far in the current financial year rose to Rs 2,47,672 crore, marking an increase of 18.9 per cent. Following refunds, net GST revenue for January 2026 was recorded at Rs 1,70,719 crore, registering a 7.6 per cent growth over Rs 1,58,701 crore collected in the same month last year.

Component-Wise GST Collections for January 2026

Component-wise, Central GST (CGST) collections for January 2026 stood at Rs 38,792 crore, State GST (SGST) at Rs 47,817 crore, and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 1,06,775 crore. Net compensation cess revenue for the month was recorded at Rs 5,768 crore.

Overall Revenue Stability

The January GST figures are provisional and subject to change during final settlement.

Overall, the latest GST data indicates stable consumption trends and steady tax compliance, supporting revenue growth during the current financial year. (ANI)