India's push for solar and wind power is set to create a USD 10-15 billion land acquisition opportunity by 2030. A Colliers India report states this is driven by the 500 GW non-fossil fuel target, requiring around 7 lakh acres of land.

India's push to expand solar and wind power capacity is likely to create USD 10-15 billion worth of opportunities in land aggregation and acquisition by 2030, as large-scale renewable projects gather pace across the country, according to a report released by Colliers India.

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The projected investment is being driven by India's target to scale up non-fossil fuel energy sources and achieve 500 GW of non-fossil-based installed capacity by 2030. The report said solar and wind projects are expected to add 270-300 GW of capacity by the end of the decade, creating fresh demand for land, industrial space and warehousing.

Scale of Land and Investment Opportunity

As per the report, the planned capacity addition is expected to require nearly 7 lakh acres of land across the country, opening up opportunities for land acquisition, project development and related real estate activities. "By 2030, the upcoming solar and wind projects would translate into USD 10-15 billion opportunity in land aggregation and acquisition," the report said.

It added that India's renewable energy capacity stood at around 251 GW in 2025, while projects of nearly 146 GW are currently under various stages of construction and are expected to be completed over the next few years.

Broader Investment and Infrastructure Demand

The report said the renewable sector is expected to attract USD 110-120 billion investment in the coming years, primarily for solar and wind projects, which will also drive demand for industrial and warehousing infrastructure by equipment manufacturers.

It further noted that renewable energy Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to lease 4-7 million square feet of Grade A industrial and warehousing space annually by 2030, accounting for 10-15 per cent of total demand in the segment.

"Renewable energy will not only accelerate India's decarbonization journey but also drive development of growth corridors and investment destinations, catalyzing long-term sustainable growth across the country," the report said. (ANI)