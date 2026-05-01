Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has launched India's first Multi-Lane Free Flow barrier-less toll system in Gujarat. Located at Chorayasi Toll Plaza on NH-48, it uses ANPR and FASTag to enable seamless toll collection without vehicles having to stop.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the launch of the country's first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of National Highway-48 in Gujarat.

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A State-of-the-Art Solution

Sharing the update on X, the minister said, "This state-of-the-art solution enables seamless toll collection without halting vehicles, leveraging advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag." He described the rollout as a step towards digitising the tolling ecosystem and modernising national highway infrastructure.

Benefits of the New System

"The introduction of MLFF marks a significant step towards digitising the tolling ecosystem and modernising National Highway infrastructure to global standards. This transformative system will reduce travel time, ease congestion, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions, and minimise human intervention in toll operations," the minister noted.

Enhancing 'Ease of Living' and Business

The minister noted, "Barrier-less tolling will enhance 'Ease of Living' for citizens while strengthening 'Ease of Doing Business' by enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods and logistics," making the process more efficient and transparent.

The minister said the introduction of MLFF aligns with the government's focus on building technology-driven and commuter-friendly infrastructure under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The minister added that the system represents a shift towards global standards in highway management, with a focus on efficiency, transparency and improved user experience.

The Chorayasi toll plaza pilot is expected to serve as a model for wider implementation of barrier-less tolling systems across the national highway network in the future.