Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indians can now open accounts in Russian banks remotely

    This new procedure allows Indian individuals to remotely open accounts and deposit funds in Russian banks, making it particularly convenient for Indian tourists and students. The move is part of Russia's efforts to facilitate tourism and international financial transactions.

    Indians can now open accounts in Russian banks remotely
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    The Russian government has introduced simplified procedures for Indian nationals looking to open bank accounts with Russian financial institutions. The Russian Embassy in India made the announcement via Twitter, stating that it is now possible for Indian individuals to remotely open bank accounts or deposit funds in Russian banks. Upon arrival in Russia, these account holders will have the option to quickly obtain a bank card from a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions. This streamlined process is particularly beneficial for Indian tourists and students.

    Russian banks have already begun to offer remote account opening services for businesses. legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, and individuals involved in private initiatives will also be able to utilize this service. When opening a bank account online, users can immediately reserve a bank account number and incorporate it into their company's documents.

    Previously, the Central Bank of Russia had prohibited the opening of bank accounts for new clients without their physical presence. Exceptions were made for account openings using the National Biometric System or for existing clients.

    Russia's Economic Development Minister, Maxim Reshetnikov, had indicated in September that the government's resolution on remote account openings for foreign tourists in Russian banks was nearing passage, with expectations that it would take effect by the end of 2023. Reshetnikov stated that resolving payment matters is essential as tourists enjoy visiting cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg.

    The law, passed by the State Duma in June, allows foreign tourists to use Mir e-bankcards for payments in Russia. This permits Russian banks to open accounts for foreign tourists and legal entities without requiring their physical presence or the presence of representatives. Tourists can use e-bankcards to book tours, pay for services, and make purchases upon arrival in Russia.

    These measures are part of a broader initiative to promote tourism and make financial services more accessible to international visitors in Russia.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indias eight core industries have achieved growth in September

    India's eight core industries have achieved growth in September

    Apple must explain why threat notifications are sent; Govt will probe: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Apple must explain why threat notifications were sent; Govt will probe: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    X is now worth USD 19 billion less than half of what Elon Musk paid to buy it gcw

    X is now worth $19 billion, less than half of what Elon Musk paid to buy it

    Big win! Tata Motors can recover Rs 765.78 crore from Bengal govt over Singur Nano factory closure snt

    Big win! Tata Motors can recover Rs 765.78 crore from Bengal govt over Singur Nano factory closure

    No connection to cricket Ratan Tata rubbishes claims of financial reward to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan snt

    'No connection to cricket': Ratan Tata rubbishes claims of financial reward to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

    Recent Stories

    Pearle Maaney looks gorgeous in silk saree in her Valaikappu ceremony; See Photos anr

    Pearle Maaney looks gorgeous in silk saree in her Valaikappu ceremony; See Photos

    Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's war drama delves into the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war RKK

    Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's war drama delves into the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war

    Cricket Shaheen Shah Afridi clinches top spot in ICC ODI bowler rankings osf

    Shaheen Shah Afridi clinches top spot in ICC ODI bowler rankings

    What is the process for canonization? A guide for All Saints Day ATG EAI

    What is the process for canonization? A guide for All Saints’ Day

    Evasive Bengaluru leopard which was captured hours ago, dies vkp

    Bengaluru: Captured leopard dies shortly after capture; check details

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon