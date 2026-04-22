The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is set to be signed next week. NZ's Trade Minister Todd McClay will visit India for the signing, which PM Christopher Luxon says will give exporters access to 1.4 billion customers and create jobs.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand is set to be signed next week, with New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay scheduled to visit India for the formal signing. Sharing the update in a video message on social media, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the agreement will open significant opportunities for exporters and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

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"Our Free Trade Agreement with India will be signed next week, an agreement that gives New Zealand exporters access to 1.4 billion customers," he said. Luxon added that the deal would create more jobs and income opportunities across sectors.

Significance of the Pact

"It means more jobs on farms and orchards, more money coming into local communities, and more opportunities for Kiwis to get ahead," he stated. Highlighting the significance of the pact, the Prime Minister said, "We'd deliver a Free Trade Agreement with India. They said it couldn't be done, and on Monday, we will sign it. This is about opening the door to 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. 1 in 4 of our jobs are tied to trade, so for a country like New Zealand, this is huge."

Trade Minister's Visit and Export Focus

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay also confirmed his visit to India, stating that he would be accompanied by a delegation of exporters. "I'm heading to India with a big group of Kiwi exporters to get the deal signed. This agreement makes it easier for Kiwis to sell more of what we're great at doing to the world. Kiwifruit from the Bay of Plenty, wine from Central Otago, seafood, meat, honey, right across the country," he said. He added that the agreement would allow more of these products to reach Indian consumers, boosting incomes and employment.

Luxon further emphasised that exports play a crucial role in New Zealand's economy. "Exports drive our economy, and when we make it easier for New Zealand businesses to compete on the world stage, we support jobs, we lift wages, and most importantly put more money in Kiwis' back pockets," he said.

Benefits for India

India and New Zealand had announced the start of FTA negotiations in March 2025, and after multiple rounds of discussions, the agreement was concluded in December 2025, marking one of India's fastest-concluded FTAs. According to the Indian government statement, the concluded agreement will provide unprecedented duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand while safeguarding sensitive sectors. It is also expected to strengthen economic resilience and promote inclusive growth aligned with India's national priorities.

The FTA is set to enhance market access and tariff preferences for Indian exports, while also serving as a gateway to Oceania and Pacific Island markets. It opens opportunities for India to supply skilled workforce and expand services in areas such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education, construction, as well as sectors like AYUSH, including Yoga instructors, Indian chefs and music teachers

The agreement will be signed next week. (ANI)