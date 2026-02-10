Indian stock indices closed higher, with Sensex up 208 points and Nifty up 67 points. The gains were driven by a US-India interim trade deal, the return of FIIs, and positive Asian market cues, according to market analysts.

Indian stock indices settled higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, with analysts attributing it to the interim trade deal with the US, the possible return of foreign institutional investors, and positive cues from other Asian markets.

Sensex closed at 84,273.92 points, up 208.17 points, up 0.25 per cent. Nifty closed at 25,935.15 points, up 67.85 points or 0.26 per cent.

Market Drivers and Outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said Domestic equities continued their upward momentum, supported by the US trade agreement and positive cues from key Asian markets. "A strong resurgence in FII inflows, coupled with rupee appreciation, is further bolstering the investor sentiment, although intermittent profit-booking was visible across sectors. With tariff-related concerns largely easing, the near-term market trajectory will hinge on Q3 earnings, which have been mixed and below expectations so far. Investors are now focused on the combined impact of recent fiscal and monetary measures to revive earnings momentum in the coming quarters," Nair added.

Cautious Investor Sentiment

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm, said Indian equity markets closed the session on a cautious, range-bound note, as profit booking in banking, IT and healthcare stocks emerged as a key drag on the indices, keeping overall sentiment subdued. "In the absence of strong global or domestic triggers, investors preferred selective positioning over aggressive buying," Ponmudi R said.

US-India Interim Trade Agreement

The US and India recently issued a joint statement that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (interim agreement). Both countries decided to address non-tariff barriers affecting bilateral trade.

After a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the announcement of the conclusion of negotiations on the much-awaited trade deal was made. The Trump administration had imposed tariffs on major exporters to the US, including India and China. There was a 50 per cent tariff on goods from India entering the United States since August 2025. The tariffs have now been reduced to 18 per cent following the leaders' recent phone call. (ANI)