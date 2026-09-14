Indian equity markets will be closed on Monday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading on BSE and NSE will resume on Tuesday. Most Asian markets traded lower due to rising concerns over tensions in West Asia and their impact on global energy supplies.

Indian equity markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, with no trading or settlement taking place on the BSE and NSE across equity, derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments. Trading on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will resume on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday amid rising concerns over tensions in West Asia and their impact on global energy supplies. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.59 per cent, while the broader Topix fell 0.15 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 3.45 per cent at the open, while the Kosdaq declined 2.30 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 remained largely flat. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong also traded lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.33 per cent, while China's CSI 300 declined 0.66 per cent. Technology and basic materials stocks led the losses on the Hang Seng, falling 0.82 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

The weakness in Asian markets came amid heightened concerns over energy supplies after Saudi Arabia shut its critical East-West pipeline, which provides an alternative route for transporting oil and bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

Commodity Market Update

Oil Prices Surge

Oil prices rose sharply amid fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and vessels in the Gulf region, adding to concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies. Brent crude futures rose 2.6 per cent to USD 107.36 a barrel after gaining nearly 9 per cent last week. US crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), climbed 2.4 per cent to USD 102.48 a barrel. At the time of reporting, Brent crude was trading at around USD 107.86 per barrel, while US crude was quoted at around USD 103.18 per barrel.

Gold Prices Decline

Meanwhile, gold prices declined 0.3 per cent to USD 4,336 an ounce as higher bond yields reduced the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset. The yellow metal was trading at around USD 4,331.20 an ounce at the time of reporting.