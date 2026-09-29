Nearly 80% of Indian home shoppers find products on social media, a Deloitte India report finds. The market is set to reach USD 260 billion by 2030, driven by younger, digitally-savvy homeowners who prioritise quality and experience.

Nearly 80 per cent of Indian home shoppers discover products through social media, highlighting the growing role of digital platforms in influencing how consumers explore and buy products for their homes, according to a Deloitte India report.

The report said the Indian home and household market is expected to grow 1.6 times over the next five years, reaching USD 260 billion by 2030. It stated, “Nearly 80 percent of shoppers discover products through social media, while 60 percent use e-commerce applications in stores to research products, compare prices and access offers”.

Digital Shift Driven by Younger Buyers

The report highlighted that this shift in how consumers discover products is being driven by younger and more digitally informed homeowners. The average age of first-time homebuyers has moved from the early 40s to the early 30s, according to the report.

Social media is becoming an important part of this changing purchase journey. About 57 per cent of consumers aged 18–28 seek inspiration from creators and influencers, compared with 27 per cent among consumers aged 45–60.

Omnichannel Shopping Behaviour

The report said consumers are also using multiple digital channels while making home-related purchases. Around 60 per cent use e-commerce applications while in stores to research products, compare prices and access offers.

Impact of AI and Augmented Reality

AI and other emerging technologies are further changing the way consumers discover and select products. AI, augmented reality and digital planning tools are enabling more personalised purchase experiences, according to the report.

Retailers using augmented reality with modular configurators have reported around 10 per cent higher revenue and 25 per cent lower returns, the report said.

Market Expansion in Tier-2 Cities

The report said the shift is not limited to large cities. Tier-2 households spent an average of Rs 3.9 lakh per home on interiors in 2025, equivalent to nearly 74 per cent of Tier-1 spending levels.

Evolving Consumer Preferences

According to the report, price influences only one in four home-related purchase decisions, with consumers placing greater importance on quality, sustainability and the overall purchase experience.

The report also said about 95 per cent of consumers engage with the home ecosystem across more than four categories on average, indicating that consumers are increasingly buying across different home-related categories rather than focusing on a single product.

Expert Insights and Future Projections

Anand Ramanathan, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte South Asia, said, “India’s home and household market is entering a new phase of growth, with the sector expected to expand 1.6 times by 2030. What is changing alongside this growth is the way consumers engage with the category across discovery, inspiration, evaluation and purchase. The increasing influence of digital channels, creators and emerging technologies is giving consumers greater access to information and choice, while raising expectations around quality, sustainability and experience”.

The home and household market includes categories such as durables and appliances, furniture and furnishings, kitchen and bath solutions and interior services.

The report said companies will increasingly need to connect physical and digital channels and offer consumers a more personalised and complete home experience. (ANI)