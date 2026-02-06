A report by Aston University and Here & Now 365 names the Indian community as the UK's most successful migrant group, citing high employment, education, and entrepreneurship. They are key contributors to the UK's economy, tech sector, and NHS.

The Indian community has emerged as the most economically successful migrant group in the United Kingdom, with generations of Indians playing a key role in shaping the country's economic strength, public services and global influence, according to a new report by Aston University and Here & Now 365 a UK's multicultural advertising agency.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Drawing on economic and labour market data, the report positions the Indian community at the forefront among migrant groups in the UK. It highlighted high levels of employment, strong educational attainment and a deep-rooted culture of entrepreneurship within the community.

Integral to UK's Growth and Global Standing

The report also noted that professionals of Indian origin form a significant share of the UK's technology and IT ecosystem, an industry in which Britain ranks second globally, behind only the United States and China. It stated, "The Indian diaspora is woven into the UK's growth story. Indian-led enterprises, research initiatives, and professional networks are generating employment, boosting skills development, and fostering knowledge exchange in communities across the nation".

The report highlighted that successive generations of Indians have contributed not only to economic growth but also to the strengthening of public services and the UK's global standing.

Tracing Contributions Through Four Waves of Migration

It traces this impact through four major waves of Indian migration since India's independence, together forming a story of resilience, adaptation and long-term contribution spanning more than seven decades.

First Wave: Post-War Rebuilding

The first wave began in the period following the Second World War, when Britain faced severe labour shortages. Indian migrants stepped in to fill critical gaps, working across manufacturing, transport and public services. Their efforts were instrumental in stabilising a nation recovering from war and in laying the early foundations of what later became the National Health Service.

Second Wave: Entrepreneurial Influx from East Africa

The second wave followed a major disruption in the early 1970s, when the expulsion of Asians from East Africa under the regime of Idi Amin forced thousands of families of Indian origin to seek refuge in the UK. Many arrived with business experience and entrepreneurial instincts. Over time, they established enterprises, revived local economies and embedded a strong culture of enterprise in several British towns and cities.

Third Wave: Shift to Knowledge-Intensive Industries

The third wave reflected a structural change in Britain's economy. As the UK moved towards a knowledge-driven model, Indian migration increasingly consisted of highly skilled professionals in sectors such as finance, medicine, engineering and education. This marked a shift from largely blue-collar roles to leadership positions in knowledge-intensive industries.

Fourth Wave: Addressing Post-Brexit Skills Shortages

The fourth and most recent wave has been shaped by the post-Brexit and post-COVID environment. The report highlighted the strategic importance of Indian talent in addressing critical skills shortages, particularly in healthcare, social care and technology. It notes that Indian-born professionals now account for around 15 per cent of the UK's technology workforce, underscoring their significant role in driving innovation, digital transformation and productivity in a sector vital to national growth.

'A Defining Role in Building Britain'

Manish Tiwari, Founder, Here & Now 365, stated, "Indian migrants helped rebuild Britain after the war, powered its digital revolution, and strengthened its health and care systems in times of crisis. The Indian diaspora has played a defining role in building the tech superpower Britain is today and continues to contribute across every layer of society."

The report was formally launched at the House of Lords, signalling the growing recognition of diaspora contributions at the highest levels of public life. The event brought together policymakers, business leaders, cultural figures, and academics, marking the first public presentation of the research. (ANI)