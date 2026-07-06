Indian auto retail sector registered its best-ever June, with a 21.83% YoY growth. All segments, including two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, posted their highest-ever June figures. PV sales grew 28.63%, but inventory levels are a concern.

The Indian auto retail sector registered its best-ever June performance in history, achieving a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21.83 per cent and a 1.03 per cent increase over May. According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the industry retailed 25,57,234 units during the month. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles each posted their highest-ever June registration figures.

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Reflecting on the June 2026 performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said, "June'26 has been a landmark month for Indian Auto Retail -- the best June ever recorded, with Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles and overall registrations each posting their highest-ever June figures."

Passenger Vehicle Sales and Inventory Concerns

Passenger vehicle retail emerged as a major driver, growing 28.63 per cent YoY and 2.05 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to reach 4,10,853 units. The alternative-fuel share in the passenger vehicle segment, comprising CNG, hybrid, and electric vehicles, crossed the 40 per cent mark for the first time, settling at 40.35 per cent. Electric passenger vehicles achieved an all-time high of 31,823 units. However, passenger vehicle inventory levels rose by one day over May-end to 32-34 days, exceeding the recommended benchmark.

Addressing the inventory situation, Vigneshwar stated, "We once again urge PV OEMs to calibrate dispatches to retail through the monsoon-soft July window so that dealer capital is not locked in aged stock."

Two-Wheeler Segment Growth

The two-wheeler segment recorded 18,28,458 units, marking a 21.22 per cent YoY growth, despite a minor month-on-month (MoM) decline of 0.89 per cent. FADA noted that the sequential dip was entirely rural, caused by the late onset and uneven progress of the south-west monsoon. At the same time, the electric vehicle share in two-wheelers crossed double digits for the first time at 10.60 per cent.

Performance Across Other Segments

Commercial vehicle retail sales grew 16.88 per cent YoY to 90,972 units. Rural commercial vehicle sales outpaced urban demand with a 21.63 per cent growth.

Three-wheelers recorded 1,20,889 units, showing a 16.20 per cent increase, while tractor sales grew 25.31 per cent YoY to 1,00,818 units, marking the second-best June in history.

Total electric vehicle sales across all categories touched 3,06,220 units.

Future Outlook and Risks

Looking forward to July, dealer sentiment remains constructive, with 51.24 per cent of dealers expecting growth.

For the upcoming July-September period, confidence strengthens further, as 66.17 per cent of dealers anticipate growth.

FADA noted that 38.31 per cent of dealers revised their FY27 retail outlook upward, supported by a 15.35 per cent YoY growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year. The primary risks identified for the upcoming quarter include monsoon shortfalls and potential inventory pile-up pressures. (ANI)