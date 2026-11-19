CAIT projects India's upcoming wedding season to generate Rs 7.5 lakh crore in business, driven by 52 lakh weddings. The season is expected to boost domestic consumption and create 1.25 crore temporary employment opportunities nationwide.

India's Wedding Season Projected to Generate Rs 7.5 Lakh Crore

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India's upcoming wedding season is expected to generate business worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore from around 52 lakh weddings between November 21 and December 15, 2026, providing a major boost to domestic consumption and creating an estimated 1.25 crore temporary and seasonal employment opportunities, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

In its latest report, CAIT said the projections cover both the sale of goods and services during the wedding season. The estimates were prepared by its research arm, the CAIT Research and Trade Development Society, following consultations with more than 300 trade leaders and 550 trade associations across 25 states. The report estimated that goods and retail purchases would account for Rs 4.05 lakh crore, or 54 per cent of the projected business, while services would contribute Rs 3.45 lakh crore, or 46 per cent. Jewellery and precious metals are expected to account for the largest share of goods purchases at Rs 1.2 lakh crore, followed by apparel, sarees and garments at Rs 90,000 crore. Among services, catering and food services are projected to generate Rs 75,000 crore, while marriage venues, banquet halls and hotels could account for Rs 60,000 crore.

Delhi-NCR alone is expected to see around five lakh weddings, generating an estimated Rs 2.5 lakh crore in business, CAIT said. The association said the wedding season would support businesses across sectors, including retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, food processing and event management. It expects around 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities for decorators, caterers, photographers, transporters, hospitality workers and other service providers. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the wedding season was more than a series of social and cultural celebrations. "It is a powerful economic phenomenon that brings together millions of consumers, traders, manufacturers, MSMEs, artisans and service providers," he said. The report also highlighted the growing use of digital invitations, payments, AI-assisted wedding planning and online platforms, which it said were creating new business opportunities. CAIT National President B C Bhartia said the projected business from 52 lakh weddings demonstrated the strength of India's domestic market and consumer demand. The association further said the season could support local manufacturers, traders and artisans if families prioritised Indian-made products. (ANI)