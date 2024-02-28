Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India-UAE CEPA business roundtable in Chennai spurs economic collaboration

    The India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Council organized a business roundtable in Chennai, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two nations.

    India UAE CEPA business roundtable in Chennai spurs economic collaboration
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

    India-United Arab Emirates CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement) Council held a business roundtable for Chennai-based exporters aimed at promoting the economic partnership between two countries. Held in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), over 20 participants across sectors, including logistics, automotive, agriculture, and healthcare discussed opportunities to benefit from CEPA, and the bilateral strategic partnership more broadly. 

    DP World Vice President (Corporate Affairs) Col Shubhransh Srivastav (R) delved deeper into the recently launched Bharat Mart, which is expected to boost Indian SME exports to the UAE and the greater MENA (Middle East North Africa) region. 

    Sameer Nawani, Chief Representative in India for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted opportunities for Indian businesses to invest in Dubai. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, stated, “We are excited to host this business roundtable in Chennai, a city known for its vibrant economic sectors. The CEPA Council is committed to fostering closer ties between UAE and Indian businesses, and events like these provide an excellent platform for meaningful discussions and collaboration. The significant benefits afforded by the CEPA, including preferential market access and the facilitation of MSME expansion, underscore its role in catalysing cooperation and strengthening cultural, political, and economic ties between our nations.”

    “We look forward to building upon this momentum and continuing to drive impactful initiatives that will further deepen the UAE-India economic partnership,” he said.

    During his remarks, TT Ashok, Member of the CII National Council and Past Chairman of the CII Southern Region said, "The UAE is our friend and a strategic partner, which is echoed in the strong rapport between the leaders of our nations. From signing the CEPA in record-breaking time to working towards reaching our goal of USD 100 billion, the sky is the limit for our collaborative potential."

    The combined efforts undertaken by the UAE and Indian governments under the CEPA to facilitate trade, boost innovation and investment, simplify regulations and policies, and eliminate or reduce tariffs were outlined. 

    These measures have been critical to supporting the UAE-India partnership. .The CEPA stands as a cornerstone of the enduring and mutually beneficial relationship between the UAE and India.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried avv

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value; Warren Buffett reassures shareholders

    Netflix hack Want to download your favourite show or film 5 easy steps to do so gcw

    Netflix hack: Want to download your favourite show or film? 5 easy steps to do so

    Recent Stories

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: Vikramaditya Singh takes back resignation

    Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: Vikramaditya Singh says he is not pressing for resignation for now (WATCH)

    Jharkhand 12 people crushed to death after being hit by train in Jamtara AJR

    12 people crushed to death after being hit by train in Jamtara; Disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    BRS leader K Kavitha gets immunity from questioning by ED till March 13; here's how AJR

    BRS leader K Kavitha gets immunity from questioning by ED till March 13; here's how

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on NIR

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon