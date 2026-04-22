Union Minister CR Patil stressed the need for climate-resilient water management. The 9th India International Water Week will be held in New Delhi from September 22-26, 2026, to foster collaboration and promote sustainable solutions.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil on Wednesday underscored the Centre's ongoing initiatives to promote climate-resilient water management, noting that rapid population growth, urbanisation and climate change are putting increasing pressure on the country's water resources. Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the government is actively focusing on sustainable water use, conservation strategies and stakeholder-driven solutions to tackle emerging challenges in the sector.

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9th India International Water Week Announced for 2026

The Ministry of Jal Shakti announced that the 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) will be held from September 22-26, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi under the theme "Climate Resilient Water Management", reflecting the government's policy priority on building long-term water security and resilience.

Conceptualised in 2012 and held biennially, the event serves as a key platform for advancing innovation, global partnerships and knowledge-sharing in water governance, aligned with India's broader push for sustainable and adaptive water management practices.

Event Structure and Key Forums

The five-day event will feature bilateral engagements and thematic forums, including the Global Water Leaders Forum, Business Forum, Country Forum, Youth Forum and Startup Forum, aimed at fostering collaborative solutions and promoting technological innovation in the water sector.

A major highlight will be a dedicated exhibition on climate-resilient water solutions, showcasing government-led and private sector initiatives focused on efficient water use, conservation technologies and adaptive infrastructure.

The Ministry said around 49 sessions will be organised with participation from 11 country delegations, six Union Ministries, and 16 States and Union Territories, reflecting a whole-of-government and cooperative federalism approach to water management.

The event will also run alongside the Second International Water Sanitation and Hygiene Conference 2026, where experts will deliberate on improving water quality and sanitation, key pillars of the government's integrated water management strategy.

Focus on Collaboration and Stakeholder Input

Patil emphasised that water security remains central to agriculture, industry and daily life, and highlighted the government's efforts to promote awareness, encourage community participation and incorporate feedback from stakeholders to further strengthen climate-resilient water management frameworks.

He added that inputs from NGOs, experts and industry stakeholders will play a crucial role in shaping future policies aimed at ensuring sustainable and equitable water resource management. (ANI)