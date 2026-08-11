Centre is strengthening supply-chain resilience across key sectors like energy, pharma, and electronics, Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament. The move aims to meet rising demand and boost domestic production and diversification.

Amid increasing demand for critical industrial inputs, Centre is working to strengthen supply-chain resilience across key sectors, including energy, fertilisers, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and critical minerals, the government informed Parliament. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government has identified critical sectors including - energy, fertilisers, electronics and semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, as well as other strategic manufacturing segments, that require stronger supply-chain resilience and greater diversification.

Strengthening Key Sectors

Further noting down the country's growing energy needs, Goyal stressed, "The Government is strengthening energy security through domestic production, diversification of sources, refining infrastructure, ethanol blending and biofuels, strategic petroleum reserves, and renewable energy."

In the fertiliser sector, he added, domestic production met nearly 73% of the country's total requirement in 2025.

Focus on Critical Minerals

Stressing the strategic importance of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, rare-earth elements and copper, Goyal said they are essential for clean-energy technologies, electric vehicles, electronics, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. He noted that the National Critical Mineral Mission aims to secure both domestic and overseas supplies while strengthening the entire value chain, from exploration and mining to processing, recycling and advanced manufacturing.

"Critical minerals are also prioritised in trade and investment engagements, including free trade agreement negotiations," he said.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme Success

Goyal further stated, as of March 31, 2026, 892 applications had been approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, resulting in actual investments of over Rs 2.40 lakh crore, production and sales exceeding Rs 22.66 lakh crore, and employment generation of over 14.15 lakh, including 8.4 lakh direct jobs. The government has so far disbursed Rs 35,354 crore in cumulative incentives under the scheme.

Sharing key sectoral outcomes under the PLI schemes, Goyal said mobile-phone production has increased nearly 2.4-fold, while imports have declined by around 77%, with domestic manufacturers now producing about 99.2% of mobile phones used in India.

At the same time, pharmaceutical sector recorded cumulative sales of over Rs 3.64 lakh crore and enabled domestic manufacturing of 1,931 products, including 191 bulk drugs produced in the country for the first time. Further, a bulk-drug capacity of around 55,000 MT was also established across 26 critical active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In the medical devices segment, 22 applicants commenced operations and 55 unique medical devices were commissioned. "The telecom scheme supported indigenous 4G technology and domestic manufacturing capability for 5G equipment," he further noted. (ANI)