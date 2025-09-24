India’s rice sector is poised to reinforce its global leadership following a record harvest of over 145 million metric tons, despite minor losses from heavy rainfall in Punjab. Rice Exporters' body highlighted export opportunities.

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): India's rice industry is set to further strengthen its global leadership following a record harvest this year, despite challenges posed by recent heavy rains in parts of key rice growing areas, Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group noted.



While northern regions, particularly Punjab, experienced excess rainfall, updated assessments confirm that only 3-4 per cent of the rice crop has been affected, Garg has asserted.

This expected drop in rice output is unlikely to cause any significant disruption to overall output, Garg added.



"India's rice sector stands strong despite recent weather challenges, and this year's bumper crop will further solidify our global leadership. However, with surplus production comes greater responsibility," Garg said, ahead of the Bharat International Rice Conference.



"There is a flood situation in few places and few areas in Punjab. Because of that, farmers are affected about 5 to 7 percent. A lot of help is being provided by the government. And because of that, they are not going to suffer (that much)," Garg told ANI.



He said there are lots of opportunities for Indian basmati rice in overseas markets.

Bharat International Rice Conference-BIRC 2025 will be held in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam on 30th and 31st October. It is set to be the world's largest rice event with farmers, global buyers and stakeholders.



"The Bharat International Rice Conference will ensure that our farmers benefit, our exporters find new markets, and India continues to set benchmarks in the global rice trade," said Prem Garg.



India is projected to produce a record surplus of more than 145 million metric tons of rice this year, a figure that highlights the resilience of Indian farmers while also presenting the challenge of ensuring timely disposal and fair returns.



"This challenge is amplified by growing competition in global markets, as Pakistan is expected to increase its rice exportable surplus to 8 million metric tons, up from 6 million metric tons in the previous year," the rice exporters federation said.



To counter this and maintain India's leadership, strategic measures are already being implemented. A major step in this direction is the Government of India's announcement of the Bharat International Rice Conference, which is set to be the largest-ever event in the global rice industry.



With participation from over 1,000 buyers representing more than 80 countries, the conference is expected to generate substantial business opportunities and help India raise its rice exports from the current 22 million metric tons to an ambitious 30 million metric tons.



"This milestone event not only underscores India's role as the world's largest rice exporter but also reaffirms the industry's commitment to enhancing farmer prosperity and strengthening India's position in global agricultural trade," IREF said.