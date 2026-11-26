India's eight largest office markets may need 260 million square feet of additional space to meet new workplace density benchmarks as professional formalization grows across key IT, banking, and financial service sectors.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India's eight largest office markets could require approximately 260 million square feet (MSF) of additional office space under a workplace-density benchmark of 100 square feet per professional, with the requirement potentially rising further as more workers move into formal office-based roles, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield. The study analysed more than 34 million professional profiles across 19 Tier I and Tier II cities to assess how hiring activity, talent concentration and sectoral specialisation are shaping demand for office space.

The report estimates that the eight largest markets currently have around 1,012 MSF of Grade A and B office inventory, accommodating 12.7 million professionals at an average density of nearly 80 square feet per person. At a benchmark of 100 square feet, the same workforce would require around 1,272 MSF, indicating a potential additional requirement of 260 MSF. The estimate is based on a baseline scenario that assumes 75 per cent workforce formalisation in IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and professional services, and 25 per cent in other sectors.

The report clarified that the figure is a modelled requirement under the specified benchmark and does not represent a measure of currently unavailable office space. The potential requirement could rise to 348 MSF if formal office participation in non-core sectors increases from 25 per cent to 40 per cent. Across all scenarios modelled, the additional requirement ranges from 81 MSF to 557 MSF. “India’s office market is backed by one of the most powerful structural growth drivers – its talent ecosystem,” said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive, India, SEA, MEA, and APAC Office & Retail at Cushman & Wakefield.

The report also found a close relationship between hiring and office leasing. Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR account for the largest professional talent pools, with 5.78 million, 5.37 million and 5.01 million professionals, respectively. Beyond major metros, several Tier II cities are recording hiring growth at nearly two to three times the pace of Tier I markets. Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore and Bhubaneswar were identified as potential locations for future office expansion. India's Grade A office development pipeline through 2029 stands at approximately 262 MSF, including 247 MSF in Tier I markets and 15 MSF in Tier II cities. The report noted that the pipeline and its modelled requirement cover different inventory definitions and geographies. Veera Babu, Executive Managing Director, Tenant Representation, India, at Cushman & Wakefield, said, “For occupiers, this makes it increasingly important to plan ahead, identify locations with the right skills and infrastructure, and align workplace strategies with how their businesses and workforces are evolving.” (ANI)