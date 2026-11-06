India's sugar production hit 12.85 lakh tonnes by early November 2026, with 184 mills operational. ISMA confirms that existing carryover stocks and rising output ensure ample supply for domestic festive consumption requirements across the country.

Sugar Availability Remains Robust for Festive Season

Comfortable opening stocks and higher early-season production ensure adequate availability of sugar for domestic consumption for the festive season, with 184 sugar mills having commenced crushing operations across the country. Data released by the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) shows that national sugar production reached 12.85 lakh tonnes as on November 5, 2026, registering an increase over the 3.20 lakh tonnes produced by 154 operational mills during the corresponding period last year.

The higher early output reflects the prompt commencement of crushing operations, particularly across Maharashtra, alongside the progressive start of factories in other major producing states. Maharashtra leads the early momentum with 136 operational mills producing 10.78 lakh tonnes of sugar by November 5, up from 101 mills and 1.23 lakh tonnes recorded during the same period in 2025.

ISMA Perspective on Current Season

Deepak Ballani, Director General of ISMA, said, "The current sugar season has started on a positive note, with 184 mills having commenced operations and sugar production reaching 12.85 lakh tonnes as on 5th November 2026, compared to 3.20 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last year."

"With approximately 36 lakh tonnes of carryover stocks from the previous season and fresh production gathering momentum, the country is in a comfortable position to meet its domestic sugar requirements," he added.

Regional Production and Future Outlook

In Uttar Pradesh, 19 mills commenced crushing operations across western and central regions, yielding 0.20 lakh tonnes of sugar as on November 5, compared to 32 mills producing 1.10 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Karnataka recorded 0.90 lakh tonnes from seven operational units continuing from the special season, while Tamil Nadu reported 0.64 lakh tonnes across seven mills. Across other regions, 12 mills commenced operations in Gujarat, and three mills began crushing in Telangana, bringing the total for other states to 15 mills with 0.33 lakh tonnes of net production.

Ballani noted that operations will expand further as remaining regions resolve local matters and conclude the festive period. "Crushing operations are expected to expand further with most factories in Western Uttar Pradesh commencing operations over the next couple of days, followed by Central Uttar Pradesh after Diwali," Ballani said.

"In Karnataka, factories are also set to commence their main-season operations following the resolution of farmer-related issues. With the progressive commencement of crushing across these states, sugar production will increase substantially in the coming weeks," he stated.

"ISMA reiterates that there is sufficient sugar availability in the country to meet domestic consumption requirements, and the industry remains committed to maintaining adequate supplies in the domestic market," Ballani noted.