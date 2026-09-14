India's retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index stood at 4.82 per cent in August 2026. Official data shows rural inflation at 5.23% was higher than urban at 4.31%. Food inflation was recorded at a higher 5.95 per cent.

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August 2026 was 4.82 per cent, according to official data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. The data presents the national consumer price shifts on a year-on-year basis, tracking price changes over the corresponding period of the previous year. "Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of August, 2026 over August, 2025 is 4.82 per cent (Provisional)," a release stated.

The overall figures show that the price rise in rural areas runs higher than that in urban areas during the month. "Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 5.23 per cent and 4.31 per cent, respectively," the release noted.

Food Inflation Details

Alongside the general retail basket, the ministry provided details on the movement of food prices through the Consumer Food Price Index. "Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of August, 2026 over August, 2025 is 5.95 per cent (Provisional)," the Ministry highlighted.

Food inflation figures reflect higher percentage levels than the headline index across both rural and urban areas. "Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 6.13 per cent and 5.64 per cent, respectively," the Ministry pointed out.

Inflation Across Expenditure Groups

Within these groups, personal care, social protection and related goods and services recorded the highest inflation rate at 15.17 per cent.

Restaurants and accommodation services registered the second highest price increase on the list, standing at an inflation rate of 8.38 per cent.

The food and beverages division marked an inflation rate of 5.66 per cent, which sits above the headline retail inflation benchmark.

Paan, tobacco and intoxicants noted an inflation rate of 4.71 per cent, closely matching the broader consumer index.

In other expenditure groups, transport saw an inflation rate of 4.60 per cent, while education services registered an inflation rate of 3.73 per cent.

Clothing and footwear posted an inflation rate of 3.56 per cent.

Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance logged an inflation rate of 2.68 per cent, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 2.61 per cent.

At the lower end, information and communication showed an inflation rate of 2.01 per cent.

Recreation, sport and culture stood at an inflation rate of 1.74 per cent.

Health recorded the lowest rate of inflation among all tracked divisions, standing at 1.34 per cent for the month. (ANI)