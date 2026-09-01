India's Gross GST revenue for August 2026 climbed 14.8% YoY to Rs 1,99,853 crore. Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1,68,057 crore, up 8.3%. Gross domestic and import revenues also saw significant growth, rising 9.3% and 29% respectively.

India's Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue climbed to Rs 1,99,853 crore in August 2026 -- marking a 14.8 per cent year-on-year jump from Rs 1,74,116 crore in August 2025, according to provisional government data released for the month. Total Net GST Revenue for the month came at Rs 1,68,057 crore, up 8.3 per cent YoY, as compared to August 2025 (Rs 1,55,181 crore).

Detailed Revenue Breakdown

On a yearly basis, net GST revenue is up 9 per cent at Rs 8,89,523 crore against Rs 8,15,939 crore. Likewise, the country's gross domestic revenue grew 9.3 percent to Rs 1,37,249 crore in August 2026 from Rs 1,25,570 crore in August 2025.

Central Goods and Services Tax collection stood at Rs 38,413 crore, State GST at Rs 46,316 crore and IGST at Rs 52,520 crore.

Gross import revenue surged 29 percent to Rs 62,604 crore, up from Rs 48,546 crore a year ago. On a yearly basis, gross import revenue is up 27.3 percent at Rs 3,06,387 crore compared to Rs 2,40,596 crore last year. Total gross GST revenue for August stood at Rs 1,99,853 crore against Rs 1,74,116 crore last year. On a cumulative yearly basis, gross revenue is up 11 percent to Rs 10,42,757 crore.

Surge in Refunds and Net Revenue

Refunds saw a sharp rise, surging 67.9 percent to Rs 31,795 crore in August 2026. Domestic refunds rose 72.6 percent to Rs 18,490 crore, while export refunds through ICEGATE (Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway) also witnessed a 61.8 per cent jump that stood at Rs 13,305 crore.

Apart from this, the net domestic revenue after refunds grew 3.4 percent to Rs 1,18,759 crore, while net customs revenue grew 22.3 percent to Rs 49,299 crore.

GST Council Meeting Scheduled

The 57th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2026, in New Delhi, according to an office memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat. The meeting will commence at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12. An Officers' Meeting will precede the Council session on September 11, starting at 11:00 am, also in New Delhi. (ANI)