Under India's BRICS Presidency, the Ministry of Women and Child Development held the first Preparatory Meeting of the BRICS Women's Working Group, reaffirming India's commitment to encouraging women-led development and social transformation.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development convened the first Preparatory Meeting of the BRICS Women's Working Group in virtual mode under India's BRICS Presidency. The meeting, held on April 30 reaffirmed India's commitment to encouraging women-led development, recognising women as key drivers of economic growth, governance, and social transformation, an official statement said on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The discussions will contribute towards key outcomes to be culminated in the BRICS Women Working Group Meeting (July 6-7) and the BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting (July 8-9) to be held in Kochi, Kerala.

Thursday's meeting was attended by representatives of BRICS member countries and was also attended by various Ministries and Departments of Government of India and knowledge partners including UN Women and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Key Priority Areas Discussed

"Guided by the theme of India's BRICS chairship, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,' the meeting had intensive discussions on key themes and common concerns of women globally, distilled into four priority areas. These include women in governance and leadership; financial and digital inclusion; women's entrepreneurship and skill development; and women's role in climate action, food security, and nutrition," the official statement read.

The meeting reaffirmed India's commitment to encouraging women-led development, recognising women as key drivers of economic growth, governance, and social transformation.

Inauguration and Member Response

The meeting was inaugurated with opening remarks by Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, who welcomed all participating delegates and outlined the objectives of the discussions. BRICS member nations, in their interventions, congratulated India on its chairship, welcomed and supported the priority areas, imbibing the spirit of cooperation and learning, the statement added.

About BRICS

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

India's Chairship and Guiding Theme

India which holds the 2026 chairship of BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 17th BRICS Summit held in 2025 Summit at Rio de Janeiro.