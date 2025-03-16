India's port sector to expand 4-7% in 5 years as imports surge, freight costs drop

Transshipment, which currently accounts for about 25 per cent of India's container throughput, remains a critical segment, with key ports like Chennai playing a pivotal role in facilitating this segment.

India port sector to expand 4-7% in 5 years as imports surge, freight costs drop AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 16, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Indian port industry will grow at the rate of 4-7 per cent over the next five years, supported by rising imports, a decline in freight costs, and the normalization of global supply chains, according to a report by Motilal Oswal. As per the report, the cargo traffic is expected to grow at a steady annual rate of 3-6 per cent, with utilization rates stabilising at approximately 55 per cent over the medium term.

Transshipment, which currently accounts for about 25 per cent of India's container throughput, remains a critical segment, with key ports like Chennai playing a pivotal role in facilitating this segment.

According to the report, between the Financial Year (FY) 2023 and FY28, India's ports are expected to increase their capacity by 500-550 MTPA annually, driven by continued growth in petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) handling, as well as coal and containerised cargo.

The report added that the growth of ports will be driven by an increase in the handling of petroleum, oil, lubricants (POL), coal, and containerised cargo. India's ports currently manage 95 per cent of the country's export volumes and 70 per cent of its export values, showcasing the sector's critical role in facilitating trade.

With a coastline stretching approximately 7,500 km and 20,275 km of national waterways across 24 states, India's ports benefit from a strategic location in the Indian Ocean. This positioning is aligned with 80 per cent of the global maritime oil trade, which enhances the country's potential to become a dominant player in the maritime sector.

The Indian ports infrastructure includes 13 major ports and 205 non-major ports.In FY24, major ports handled 819 MMT of cargo, and in the period from April 2024 to January 2025, this number stood at 699 MMT. Overall, the sector operates with a capacity of 2,604 MTPA, but this is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, the report added.

The report also highlights the distinct roles that major and non-major ports play in India's port ecosystem. Major ports, which are managed by the central government, are primarily located near industrial hubs and handle a wide range of cargo types based on regional demands.

In FY23, non-major ports saw a 7.6 per cent increase in cargo traffic, outperforming the 4.7 per cent growth observed at major ports.The report adds that both major and non-major ports will play crucial roles in driving the overall development of the sector.

The growth in cargo traffic, along with improvements in port infrastructure and operations, positions India's ports to remain a key enabler of trade and economic growth for years to come, the report adds.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Luxury real estate boom: HNIs, capital gains, and startups drive demand AJR

Luxury real estate boom: HNIs, capital gains, and startups drive demand

Retailers hit hard! Essential goods sales plunge 52% due to quick commerce AJR

Retailers hit hard! Essential goods sales plunge 52% due to quick commerce

Fair pay, gig workers' welfare: India, ILO hold crucial talks on work conditions AJR

Fair pay, gig workers' welfare: India, ILO hold crucial talks on work conditions

Did Warren Buffett predict market crash? His $325 billion cash hoard says it all AJR

Did Warren Buffett predict market crash? His $325 billion cash hoard says it all

How to open Demat Account in India: Step-by-step guide and requirements AJR

How to open Demat Account in India: Step-by-step guide and requirements

Recent Stories

TV actress was molested by drunk Co-Star during Holi celebration in Mumbai MEG

TV actress was molested by drunk Co-Star during Holi celebration in Mumbai

Meet Kamal Khera and Anita Anand, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet ddr

Meet Kamal Khera and Anita Anand, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet

Offroading at Spiti Valley to River rafting at Rishikesh: 6 adventure destinations for thrill seekers ATG

Off-roading at Spiti Valley to River rafting at Rishikesh: 6 adventure destinations for thrill seekers

Qatar gold rate on march 16 2025 check 22k 24k 18k 8 gram gold rate anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 16: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold stands at QAR 2,692

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Video Icon
Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Video Icon
Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajasthan’s Menar Lights Up with Unique GUNPOWDER HOLI Celebration! | Asianet Newsable

Rajasthan’s Menar Lights Up with Unique GUNPOWDER HOLI Celebration! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon