India's per capita GDP surges by Rs 40,000 in two years: SBI Report

The SBI report has also revised India's full-year GDP growth estimate for FY25 to 6.5 per cent, up from the earlier estimate of 6.4 per cent in the First Advance Estimates (FAE) published on January 7.

India per capita GDP surges by Rs 40,000 in two years: SBI Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 1, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

India's per capita GDP at current prices is estimated to reach Rs 2.35 lakh in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), driven by better policy-making and improved distribution of benefits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report also highlighted that the per capita GDP has increased by more than Rs 40,000 over the last two financial years.

It said "Interestingly, in the last two fiscals, the per capita GDP has jumped by more than Rs 40,000 at current prices". The report noted that private consumption has been a key driver of economic growth, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education, and hotel services.

As a result, per capita private consumption grew at a faster pace of 6.6 per cent in FY25, compared to 4.6 per cent in the previous year. However, capital formation, which reflects investments in infrastructure and businesses, is expected to grow at 6.1 per cent--lower than the 8.8 per cent recorded in FY24.

On the trade front, the report mentioned that the weakening of the rupee has boosted export growth in rupee terms by 7.1 per cent. Meanwhile, a slowdown in capital formation and lower commodity prices have led to a decline in imports.

SBI said "The weakening of rupee boosted the exports growth in rupee terms at 7.1 per cent and slowdown in capital formation and commodity prices resulted in degrowth in imports".

India's economic growth picked up in the third quarter (Q3) of FY25, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding by 6.2 per cent as per the data by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This marks an improvement from the seven-quarter low of 5.6 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter (Q2).

Similarly, the Gross Value Added (GVA) rose by 6.2 per cent in Q3, compared to 5.8 per cent in Q2, supported by strong performance in the agriculture and industrial sectors, particularly manufacturing.

With these positive trends, the SBI report has also revised India's full-year GDP growth estimate for FY25 to 6.5 per cent, up from the earlier estimate of 6.4 per cent in the First Advance Estimates (FAE) published on January 7.

The report suggested that India's economic momentum remains strong, supported by increased consumption, policy measures, and industrial growth, despite challenges such as slower capital formation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Akash Ambani at Mumbai Tech Week 2025: AI to propel India's double-digit growth AJR

Akash Ambani at Mumbai Tech Week 2025: AI to propel India's double-digit growth

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding! vkp

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding!

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI Chairman: How much will market regulator chief get in salary?

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI Chairman: How much will market regulator chief get in salary?

India's real GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 2024-25, higher than 5.6% in previous quarter shk

India's real GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 2024-25, higher than 5.6% in previous quarter

India GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report AJR

India's GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report

Recent Stories

Why Trump attacked Zelenskyy: Politics behind White House clash amid Russia-Ukraine war, Putin factor and more snt

Why Trump attacked Zelenskyy: Politics behind White House clash amid Russia-Ukraine war, Putin factor and more

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Tiger Shroff's Mumbai bungalow; Check here NTI

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Tiger Shroff's Mumbai bungalow; Check here

Good Bad Ugly Teaser: Know some secrets about Ajith Kumar, Adhik Ravichandran's film RBA

'Good Bad Ugly' Teaser: Know some secrets about Ajith Kumar, Adhik Ravichandran's film

Top US diplomat demands apology from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump for "wasting time" dmn

Top US diplomat demands apology from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump for "wasting time"

March 1 gold price update: Rates decline across major Indian states AJR

March 1 gold price update: Rates decline across major Indian states

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon