India and OPEC held their 7th high-level energy dialogue, co-chaired by Hardeep Singh Puri and Haitham Al Ghais. They discussed oil market stability, energy security, and investments, acknowledging India's growing role in global energy demand.

India and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held the 7th High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue to discuss oil market stability, energy security, and the necessity of adequate, timely investments across the petroleum industry.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas the bilateral session was co-chaired by India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.

India Stresses on Producer-Consumer Dialogue for Stability

During the deliberations, both sides reviewed short-, medium-, and long-term outlooks, highlighting India’s expanding role in global economic expansion and rising energy demand. Puri noted that India and OPEC share a naturally complementary and mutually beneficial relationship, pointing out that New Delhi values its longstanding engagement with the producer group and its member nations.

Addressing the delegates, Puri said, “As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India will remain an important driver of global energy demand in the decades ahead.” He further added, “A sustained dialogue between producers and consumers is essential to support investment, strengthen energy resilience and ensure reliable energy supplies for global growth and development.”

The minister expressed appreciation for OPEC's initiatives toward promoting stability and transparency during a period of geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility. He urged both sides to work closely to advance a balanced, predictable global market.

OPEC Commends India's Role and Diplomatic Stance

Highlighting New Delhi's growing weight in international trade, Al Ghais stated, “Dialogue with India is a priority for OPEC because we recognize India’s importance within the current global energy landscape and the fact that this importance will only increase in the decades ahead.”

He also observed, “The OPEC-India Energy Dialogue is eleven years strong, having been launched in New Delhi in 2015.” The Secretary General commended India’s approach to global energy issues, emphasizing that “many of India’s energy priorities are OPEC’s priorities.”

Praising the Indian leadership's diplomatic stance, Al Ghais stated, “What is particularly heartening about our dialogue is the fact that the Indian Government has consistently advocated diplomacy and dialogue as the means of resolving the great challenges of our age.”

Deepening Cooperation for Future Engagements

The Secretary General expressed gratitude to Puri and the Indian hosts for the hospitality extended to the visiting delegation, thanking participants for their contributions.

Both parties acknowledged the progress achieved across technical tracks and underscored the necessity of deepening institutional cooperation. The sides agreed to convene the 8th High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue in Vienna, Austria, at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)