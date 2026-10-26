KPMG report states India must bolster talent, R&D, and data infrastructure to transform AI and emerging technologies into significant economic and social benefits while ensuring ethical deployment and scalable digital public systems.

India's Path to Technological Scaling

India will need to strengthen its talent pool, research and development (R&D) capabilities, computing infrastructure and data systems to translate advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies into economic and social benefits, according to a report by KPMG. The report said technology would play a key role in determining India's future growth, productivity, competitiveness and public service delivery. However, it stressed that developing new technologies alone would not be enough, with the country needing the capabilities to deploy them at scale. "The question is whether India can develop the talent, research capabilities, enterprises, data infrastructure and institutions needed to create value from them at scale," the report said.

Key Building Blocks for Technological Innovation

The report identified five key building blocks for translating technological innovation into practical outcomes: talent, research and development, computing and data infrastructure, enterprises that can scale technology, and digital public infrastructure. It said India would need skilled professionals across research, engineering, data science, design and technical trades to support the development and deployment of emerging technologies. Strengthening research capabilities in universities, laboratories and businesses would also be important, alongside mechanisms to move discoveries from research settings into commercial use.

Infrastructure and Enterprise Role

The report highlighted computing and data infrastructure as another key requirement, particularly for AI, which depends on secure and well-governed data ecosystems. It also emphasised the role of businesses, ranging from start-ups to established companies, in building and scaling technology products and services. The report cited India's digital payments ecosystem as an example of how technology infrastructure can transform economic activity. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed more than 24,161 crore transactions worth around Rs 314 lakh crore in FY2025-26. The platform had onboarded 55.49 crore users as of June 2026.

Future Opportunities and Responsible Governance

According to the report, UPI's significance extends beyond the volume of transactions, demonstrating how a well-designed public digital platform that allows others to innovate can change behaviour across the economy. It said the next opportunity was to extend this experience to emerging technologies, including AI, semiconductors, quantum and space technologies, drones, green hydrogen, rare earths and biotechnology. These technologies could create opportunities for economic growth and societal progress, while influencing productivity and India's competitiveness.

The report said AI had the potential to enhance human capabilities and create new sources of value across manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, education and governance. However, realising these benefits would require a strategic focus on talent, research, infrastructure and enterprise development, alongside responsible governance. It stressed that AI should be deployed in ways that are ethical, secure and inclusive. "Technology, after all, is only as valuable as the outcomes it enables," the report said, highlighting the importance of translating technological progress into practical economic and social benefits. (ANI)

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