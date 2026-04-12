India is monitoring West Asia's situation, ensuring energy preparedness. A new order aims to expand gas pipelines. The government assures normal LPG supply, increases commercial allocation, and enhances gas supply to fertilizer plants.

The Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and undertaking coordinated measures to ensure preparedness across critical sectors, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said.

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New Order to Boost Gas Network

The government has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, providing a streamlined framework for laying and expanding pipelines. "The Order is expected to accelerate PNG network growth, enhance last-mile connectivity, and support the transition to cleaner fuels, thereby strengthening energy security and advancing India's gas-based economy," a statement by the Ministry.

Ensuring LPG Supply Amid Geopolitical Tensions

To address the impact of the geopolitical situation on LPG supply, the government has taken several measures.

"No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships," said the Ministry, adding that online LPG bookings have increased to about 98% across the industry. To prevent diversion, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to around 93%.

"Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal," said the Ministry, highlighting that on 11.04.2026, more than 52.3 Lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered.

Commercial LPG and Support for Migrants

The government has also taken steps to increase commercial LPG supply, with total allocation increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels, including 10% reform-linked allocation.

The government has also doubled the daily quantity of 5 Kg FTL cylinders in each State available for disbursal to migrant labourers. "These 5 Kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of the State Government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their State with assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)," said the Ministry.

PSU OMCs have organised around 3300 awareness camps for 5 Kg FTL Cylinders, selling over 35,800 cylinders.

Prioritizing Gas Allocation for Key Sectors

To prioritize consumers, 100% supply is being made to domestic PNG and CNG transport.

"Based on available inventory and scheduled LNG cargo arrivals, the overall gas allocation to fertilizer plants is being further enhanced by 5% to reach approximately 95% of their six-month average consumption, effective 09.04.2026," said the Ministry.

Expanding Gas Infrastructure and Connectivity

CGD entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments, and States/UTs have been requested to expedite approvals for CGD network expansion.

To encourage CBG development, the government has developed a model draft State CBG Policy, prioritizing States that opt for it for additional commercial LPG allocation.

Since March 2026, over 4.24 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, with more than 4.66 lakh customers registering for new connections. (ANI)