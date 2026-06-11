The Petroleum Ministry assures India has sufficient crude oil, LPG, and LNG inventories for two months. With refineries at max capacity, it urges consumers not to panic-buy and to use fuel responsibly, stating supplies are stable nationwide.

India has sufficient inventories of crude oil, LPG and LNG, with supplies tied up for around two months, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday, seeking to reassure consumers and industry over fuel availability.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said supplies of key petroleum products remain stable, and public sector oil marketing companies are ensuring uninterrupted availability across the country.

"Supplies of crude, petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas remain stable. Our refineries are operating at maximum capacity. Some retail outlets are still witnessing higher sales, but the public sector oil marketing companies are ensuring smooth supply," Sharma said.

Two Months of Fuel Stocks Secured

Responding to questions from the media on fuel inventories, Sharma said the government has adequate stocks in place and has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

"I think this was the question we are facing for the last three months, and every time we are telling you we have sufficient inventories, and it has been the effort on the part of the government to ensure the smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas to all the consumers with minimum possible inconvenience," she said.

Providing a fresh update on stock availability, Sharma added, "We have the stocks, rolling stocks tied up for around two months."

However, she declined to comment on the future trajectory of fuel prices. "Regarding the price, what will be the future? I will not be able to comment on that right now," she said.

LPG and PNG Supply Update

The Petroleum Ministry also shared operational data showing continued strength in fuel supplies. Sharma said that over the last three days, bookings of around 1.40 crore domestic LPG cylinders were received, while 1.49 crore cylinders were delivered.

"During the same period, approximately 22,340 tonnes of commercial LPG were sold," she said.

The ministry said the sale of 5-kg LPG cylinders stood at around 1.91 lakh units.

Since March, around 9.42 lakh PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections have been gasified, infrastructure has been created for 3.12 lakh connections, and 9.44 lakh new consumers have been registered.

Appeal to States and Consumers

The government has also written to states and Union Territories, asking local authorities to work with city gas distribution entities to encourage LPG consumers to migrate to PNG wherever available.

Sharma urged consumers not to engage in panic buying and to use fuel responsibly. "Please purchase petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders only according to your actual requirements and avoid rumours. Wherever possible, use alternative modes and conserve energy," she said. (ANI)