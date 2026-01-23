India Energy Week 2026 will be held in Goa from Jan 27-30, focusing on energy security, investment, and decarbonisation. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said it will be the largest edition yet, with over 75,000 delegates expected.

India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 will be the first major international energy event of the year which will focus on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical decarbonisation pathways, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 is set to be held from January 27-30 at ONGC ATI, Goa.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While addressing the Curtain Raiser Press Conference on IEW 2026, the minister said it will bring together global energy ministers, industry leaders, policymakers, financial institutions, academia and technology providers at a defining moment for the global energy sector.

Unprecedented Scale and Growth

"IEW 2026 is expected to be the largest edition so far, with over 75,000 delegates, more than 600 exhibitors, including 180 international exhibitors, over 500 global speakers and over 120 conference sessions, Puri said.

Puri further noted that India Energy Week has expanded significantly year-on-year since its inception. "While the inaugural edition in 2023 witnessed participation of around 30,000 delegates and 316 exhibitors, the event grew to over 45,000 participants in 2024 and 68,000 participants in 2025," he said.

Global Participation and Thematic Focus

Puri further said that 17 Ministers and Deputy Ministers from countries including UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Oman, Brunei, Myanmar, Tanzania and others have confirmed their participation, along with international organisations such as the International Energy Forum, BIMSTEC and the Eurasian Economic Union.

He said the exhibition will be organised across 11 thematic zones hosted by leading public sector undertakings, covering areas such as digitalisation and AI, hydrogen, renewable energy, petrochemicals, biofuels, LNG ecosystem, city gas distribution, Make in India and net-zero solutions, with new additions including a Nuclear Energy Zone and a Sustainable Aviation Fuel Zone.

Conference Highlights and Strategic Sessions

IEW 2026 will be structured around 10 strategic themes reflecting global priorities and India's evolving leadership role, and will feature four ministerial sessions, including the inaugural session bringing together energy ministers and senior policymakers, along with 47 leadership and spotlight panel discussions involving global industry leaders and experts.

In addition, five Energy Talks will be held as one-on-one conversations with senior global energy leaders, focusing on technology, markets and sustainability, the minister told.

Spotlight on 'Make in India' and Global Pavilions

"A dedicated Make in India and Indigenisation Pavilion led by Engineers India Limited will promote collaboration with MSMEs, vendors and start-ups, supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through localisation of critical equipment," he said.

He added that the 'Make in India and Indigenisation Pavilion' will also host daily Energy Talks highlighting technology-led transformation and sustainability, while 11 country pavilions, including Japan, the US, Germany, the UK, Netherlands, Norway, Canada, Russia and China will further strengthen international engagement.

Prime Minister's Roundtable to Foster Partnerships

He also told that a series of key side events and roundtables will be organised alongside the main conference. These include the 9th Prime Minister's Roundtable, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with global CEOs, Indian public sector undertakings and private sector leaders, including senior executives from leading global energy and technology companies.

He said this flagship engagement underscores India's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and investment-led growth in the energy sector. (ANI)