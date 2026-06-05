Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla says India is at a defining moment, poised for unprecedented growth by leveraging its demographic strength, infrastructure, and digital transformation, despite ongoing global uncertainties.

India's Defining Moment for Growth

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday said India is at a defining moment in its economic journey and is well-positioned to achieve unprecedented growth despite ongoing global uncertainties and geopolitical challenges.

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Addressing the public valedictory function of the RSS Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Birla said India is advancing with strong momentum and has a unique opportunity to leverage its demographic strength, economic growth, infrastructure development and digital transformation.

"Today, India stands as the world's sixth-largest economy, and we are advancing with great momentum," Birla said.

'Amrit Kaal' and a Rare Opportunity

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Amrit Kaal", he described the current period as a transformative phase that could propel India to new heights. "Prime Minister Modi often speaks of the upcoming 'Amrit Kaal', a transformative era destined to propel India to unprecedented heights," he said.

According to Birla, the combination of demographic dividends, economic tailwinds, infrastructure expansion, digital public infrastructure and financial services growth has created a rare opportunity for the country. "This unique confluence, a blend of demographic dividends, economic tailwinds, infrastructure development, digital rails, and financial services, presents us with an opportunity that arises but once in the lifetime of a nation," he said.

Navigating Global Challenges

Birla acknowledged that the global environment remains challenging, with geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices, and supply chain disruptions affecting economies around the world. "Even though these are challenging times, this is India's moment," he said.

He noted that the world is currently caught between the competing ambitions of major global powers, creating uncertainty across international markets.

According to Birla, crude oil prices have witnessed sharp fluctuations over the last three years due to ongoing conflicts, rising sharply at times before declining and then surging again.

He also pointed out that global supply chains have once again come under pressure, marking the third major disruption of the decade. "The world has found itself caught between the competing ambitions of superpowers," Birla said.

Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence in India's long-term prospects and ability to navigate a rapidly changing global environment.

The AI Revolution

Birla also highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI), describing it as one of the most significant technological shifts of recent times. "AI has arrived right at our doorstep," he said.

According to him, the AI revolution has the potential to transform economies and affect a larger number of people than any recent technological innovation. "This AI revolution is poised to transform economies and impact a far greater number of people than any other recent technological innovation," Birla said.

His remarks come at a time when businesses and policymakers across the world are adapting to rapid technological changes, geopolitical uncertainty and evolving global economic conditions.

Birla's address emphasized the opportunities available to India as it seeks to strengthen its position in the global economy while navigating emerging challenges and technological transformation. (ANI)