Union Minister Piyush Goyal proposes a dedicated bridge to connect MSMEs in India and the Netherlands, aiming to foster collaboration and strategic business partnerships between small enterprises in both nations.

Promoting Bilateral MSME Cooperation

India and the Netherlands may explore setting up a dedicated mechanism to connect micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from both countries and help them build business partnerships, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Speaking during an interaction at the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague, Goyal said smaller businesses often face difficulties finding suitable international partners, unlike large companies that have established business networks.

"When the minister comes there, we'll explore whether we could look at a bridge that is focused on engaging MSMEs to work together," Goyal said in response to a question on strengthening bilateral cooperation between smaller businesses. He said such an arrangement could help enterprises identify potential partners and expand commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Strategic Industrial Partnerships

Strengthening Business Connectivity

"MSMEs are the ones who find it difficult to make the right connection," he said. Goyal noted that many smaller enterprises operate as suppliers and service providers to large companies, while others serve industries such as auto components, textiles and furnishings. He said closer engagement could help businesses from both countries benefit from their complementary strengths.

"We'll both discuss this issue and see how we can create some deeper connection between MSMEs so that you could forge partnerships," Goyal said. The proposal comes as India and the Netherlands seek to strengthen industrial cooperation following the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in May 2026. The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement is also expected to create opportunities for businesses through improved market access and closer integration of supply chains.

Vision for Future Trade Relations

During his keynote address, Goyal highlighted the complementary strengths of the two economies and urged businesses to move beyond traditional trading relationships. "Our invitation to Dutch businesses is simple," he said, calling on companies to "co-create, co-manufacture, and co-invest between Netherlands and India." Goyal's Netherlands visit is part of efforts to deepen trade, investment and technology partnerships with European countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)