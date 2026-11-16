India and Belarus signed a protocol during the 12th Inter-Governmental Commission session in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening trade, investment, and technological ties while establishing a cooperation roadmap for the 2027–2031 period.

India and Belarus Sign Protocol at 12th Inter-Governmental Session

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India and Belarus signed the Protocol of the 12th Session of the India–Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation in Delhi on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation. According to the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada led the Indian delegation at the meeting, while Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov led the Belarusian side.

Both co-chairs signed the Protocol following a review of bilateral cooperation and discussions on measures to strengthen trade, economic and investment relations. During the session, both sides appreciated their longstanding relations and highlighted the importance of regular exchanges, closer institutional engagement and greater business participation. The two nations also discussed the Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027–2031 to identify future priorities and provide direction to their economic engagement. Key sectors covered during the talks included industry, financial and banking services, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, education, culture, science and technology, construction and customs cooperation.

On the sidelines of the commission meeting, the India–Belarus Business and Investment Forum took place in New Delhi, bringing together business representatives, industry associations and government institutions from both nations. Addressing the business community at the event, Prasada highlighted India's growing economic and manufacturing capabilities alongside the opportunities they offer for closer engagement with Belarusian enterprises. He emphasised that the longstanding friendship between the two countries provides a strong foundation for building practical and mutually beneficial economic partnerships, while encouraging businesses to explore joint ventures, technology partnerships, investment opportunities and greater business-to-business engagement.

Prasada also pointed to the potential for collaboration in pharmaceuticals, agricultural and industrial machinery, engineering, chemicals, digital technologies and scientific research. He urged companies from both sides to explore market access, local partnerships, co-development and cooperation in emerging fields, including unmanned aerial systems and advanced manufacturing technologies. The forum saw participation from Belarusian companies across automotive and agricultural machinery, mining equipment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, microelectronics, banking, agriculture and engineering. Discussions at the forum centred on joint ventures, technology transfer, localisation of manufacturing, research and development, and stronger supply-chain linkages. Participants also identified agricultural and civil unmanned aerial systems, pharmaceutical cooperation, mining equipment, water treatment technologies and food processing as areas for future collaboration. Both countries agreed to hold the 13th Session of the commission in 2027, with dates and the agenda to be finalised through diplomatic channels.