  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India

    Turkey's Ilker Ayci has declined to be the CEO of Tata's Air India, a Tata official confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday. 
     

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The newly appointed Turkey's Ilker Ayci has refused to be the chief executive of Tata's Air India, a Tata spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tata Sons' Board announced Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India on February 14.  

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor, has asked the government to prevent Ayci's appointment as Air India's CEO, citing his former political ties with Turkey, which has strained relations with New Delhi.

    The spokesperson for India's Tata confirmed the development without elaborating further, and calls for Ayci went unanswered. 

    On or before April 1, 2022, Ayci was slated to take over his duties.

    Until recently, Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines, and he had previously served on the company's board of directors. While approving the nomination of Ayci, the Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "Ilker is an aviation industry pioneer who drove Turkish Airlines to its present success during his stint there." He added that the company is delighted to welcome Ayci to the Tata Group, leading Air India into a new era. 

    Who is Ilker Ayci?
    Ilker Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. In 1994, he received a Bachelor's degree in political science and public administration from Bilkent University. He earned an International Relations Master's degree at Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997 after completing a research stay in political science at Leeds University in the United Kingdom in 1995.

    On January 27, Tatas took control of Air India, it's subsidiary Air India Express and a 50% stake in the joint venture AISATS. After a competitive bidding process, the government sold loss-making Air India to Talace for Rs 18,000 crore.

    Also Read : Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India

    Also Read : Aviation turbine fuel prices hike by 5.2%, highest ever

    Also Read : Russia-Ukraine war: Air India begins evacuation flights to bring Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella s son Zain Nadella is no more gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, is no more

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    Ukraine Russia crisis What is SWIFT Why Russian banks need it explained

    Explained: What is SWIFT? Why Russian banks will bleed without it

    Bihar Budget 2022 Live Updates Tarkishore Prasad speech announcements

    Bihar Budget 2022 Live Updates: Development, inflation curb to remain focus

    Russia Ukraine crisis Monday mayhem in Indian stock markets Sensex plummets gcw

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Monday mayhem in Indian stock markets, Sensex plummets

    Recent Stories

    Operation Ganga Spicejet to fly home Indians awaiting evacuation in Slovakia

    Op Ganga: Spicejet to fly home Indians awaiting evacuation in Slovakia

    Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans RCB

    Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans

    Ashneer Grover s resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest Check out gcw

    Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest; Check out

    LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin stripped of Taekwondo black belt-ayh

    Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin stripped of Taekwondo black belt

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon