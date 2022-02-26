  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air India begins evacuation flights to bring Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Air India will send four flights to airlift the stranded Indians back from war-hit Ukraine. One of the planes has already taken off for Romania.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air India begins evacuation flights to bring Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    To evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine, Air India is operating four flights. As the invasion reached its third day, Russian forces advanced towards Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, where heavy fighting was underway.

    As per the schedule, Air India operates two flights to Romania, one to Hungary, and another has already left for the evacuation process. 
     
    Since Russia announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine, the Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions are pleading with the Indian authorities to ensure their safe return to their homeland.

    Indian Ambassador to Ukrain, Partha Satpathy, said that the government of India is completely seized with the matter. Every Indian will return home. He added that planes are scheduled, and personnel is gathered; however, it's a warzone. He further said, "We will have to work out the logistics and discover the modalities to get to the West."

    While talking to the panicked Indian students, Satpathy said, "We have to be realistic about the situation. So, convey to your friends wherever they are in Ukraine that things will be fine."

    Satpathy stated that the Indian government is attempting to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via its land border crossings with neighbouring countries.

    Meanwhile, many Indian citizens have sought refuge at the Indian embassy in Kyiv. According to media reports, there was shelling around the embassy grounds, but no damage was done. The embassy advised Indians to seek safety in the nearest bomb shelter or bunkers in case of shelling in the vicinity.

    On Saturday, India issued a new advisory to all Indian nationals and students in war-hit Ukraine.

    The advisory asked Indian citizens not to travel to any border posts without first coordinating with Indian government officials at the border posts via the embassy's helpline and emergency numbers in Kyiv.

    Also Read: India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

    Also Read: India's new Ukraine advisory: Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

    Also Read: 'We're all here, defending our Independence...' Ukraine President Zelesnkyy's late-night message


     

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India exits Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK, cites 'recent events'

    India exits Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK, cites 'recent events'

    India new Ukraine advisory Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

    India's new Ukraine advisory: Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

    India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

    India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine gcw

    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine

    Bihar Budget 2022: Interesting sights witnessed on first day of session - ADT

    Bihar Budget 2022: Interesting sights witnessed on first day of session

    Recent Stories

    India exits Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK, cites 'recent events'

    India exits Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK, cites 'recent events'

    Ukraine President Zelesnkyy late night message says We are all here defending our Independence gcw

    'We're all here, defending our Independence...' Ukraine President Zelesnkyy's late-night message

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 Box Office Collection Alia Bhatt starrer marks an impressive start on opening day drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt starrer marks an impressive start on opening day

    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman to US Supreme Court gcw

    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first African-American woman to US Supreme Court

    Hollywood Spider Man Kirsten Dunst to return as Mary Jane Watson drb

    Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst to return as Mary Jane Watson?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon