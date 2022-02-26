Russia-Ukraine war: Air India begins evacuation flights to bring Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine

Air India will send four flights to airlift the stranded Indians back from war-hit Ukraine. One of the planes has already taken off for Romania.

To evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine, Air India is operating four flights. As the invasion reached its third day, Russian forces advanced towards Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, where heavy fighting was underway.

As per the schedule, Air India operates two flights to Romania, one to Hungary, and another has already left for the evacuation process.



Since Russia announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine, the Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions are pleading with the Indian authorities to ensure their safe return to their homeland.

Indian Ambassador to Ukrain, Partha Satpathy, said that the government of India is completely seized with the matter. Every Indian will return home. He added that planes are scheduled, and personnel is gathered; however, it's a warzone. He further said, "We will have to work out the logistics and discover the modalities to get to the West."

While talking to the panicked Indian students, Satpathy said, "We have to be realistic about the situation. So, convey to your friends wherever they are in Ukraine that things will be fine."

Satpathy stated that the Indian government is attempting to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via its land border crossings with neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, many Indian citizens have sought refuge at the Indian embassy in Kyiv. According to media reports, there was shelling around the embassy grounds, but no damage was done. The embassy advised Indians to seek safety in the nearest bomb shelter or bunkers in case of shelling in the vicinity.

On Saturday, India issued a new advisory to all Indian nationals and students in war-hit Ukraine.

The advisory asked Indian citizens not to travel to any border posts without first coordinating with Indian government officials at the border posts via the embassy's helpline and emergency numbers in Kyiv.

