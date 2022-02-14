  • Facebook
    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India

    Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines until very recently, and he had previously served on the company's boardAyci will take over as Air India MD & CEO on or before April 1, 2022, according to the release.

    Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
    Tata Sons, the parent company and promoter of the Tata group of enterprises, announced the appointment of Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India. The nomination was approved during an Air India board meeting on Monday afternoon, which was also attended by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. "After careful consideration, the board accepted the nomination of Mr Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to the necessary regulatory clearances," Tata Sons stated in a statement.

    Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines until very recently, and he had previously served on the company's board. "Ilker is an aviation industry pioneer who drove Turkish Airlines to its present success during his stint there," stated N Chandrasekaran. He further said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group, where he will lead Air India into a new age."

    Ayci will take over as Air India MD & CEO on or before April 1, 2022, according to the release.

    Ilker Ayci was born in 1971 in Istanbul. He graduated from Bilkent University's Department of Political Science and Public Administration in 1994. After completing a research stay in political science at Leeds University in the United Kingdom in 1995, he went on to finish an International Relations Master's degree at Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

    Tatas assumed ownership of Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express, and a 50% share in joint venture AISATS on January 27.
    The government sold loss-making Air India to Talace after a competitive bidding procedure for Rs 18,000 crore.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
