Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava resigns as firm refunds deposit money after govt order

According to his LinkedIn profile, Starlink India Country Director Sanjay Bhargava has quit his position. The action comes only weeks after the government announced that Starlink Internet Services is not permitted to offer satellite-based Internet services in India, and cautioned the public not to subscribe to the services marketed by the Elon Musk-backed business without the necessary licence.

Bhargava stated in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday evening: "For personal reasons, I have resigned as Starlink India's country director and chairman of the board. My last day of employment was December 31, 2021." Bhargava did not react to questions posed to him about this.





In November, the telecom department requested Starlink to comply with the legal framework for supplying satellite-based communication services and to cease from booking/providing satellite Internet services in India "with immediate effect." The business has begun sending emails to Indian consumers offering refunds on pre-orders. The Department of Telecom, according to the firm, has urged Starlink to refund pre-orders until the company's Internet service is licenced in India. Previously, the corporation was said to plan to introduce its services in India in ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX's broadband internet firm, Starlink Internet Services, has begun refunding pre-orders for internet services in India. Customers that ordered the service early charged Starlink $99 (Rs 7,400). Musk earlier remarked in response to a Twitter user that Starlink was working to finalise the regulatory procedures in the country before launching the service. The broadband internet company noted in an email that obtaining regulatory approvals in India is "currently questionable" owing to "several hurdles" that must be overcome before the service can be deployed in the country.