HSBC Private Bank has outlined four main priorities for investors as they move into 2026, highlighting opportunities created by artificial intelligence, rising investment spending, and the need for greater diversification.

In a recent investment outlook report, HSBC noted that the global economy is beginning to look like "a busy building site, especially in the US," driven by rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing, and investment in data centres, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Look Beyond AI for Equity Returns

The bank, in its outlook, adviced investors that they should focus first on looking "across and beyond AI for equity returns." "We look across and beyond AI for equity returns as opportunities widen even more than in 2025 and we want to avoid excessive concentration in Mega Tech," the HSBC report read. While AI remains a key theme, HSBC warns against excessive concentration in large technology stocks. It says AI benefits are spreading more widely across the economy, including utilities, which are seeing strong demand for power from data centres. Financials and industrials are also highlighted as areas offering better value, alongside potential opportunities from mergers and acquisitions.

Manage Volatility with Alternatives

Second, HSBC said investors should be prepared for market volatility by "managing market dips with alternatives and multi-asset strategies." Although the overall environment is positive for risk assets, the Bank expects ongoing swings in market sentiment as investors react to changes in Federal Reserve policy, inflation and geopolitics. To manage this, HSBC favours diversification, including reducing reliance on the US dollar, using partial currency hedging, and maintaining overweight positions in gold, hedge funds and multi-asset strategies.

Unleash the Power of Income

The third priority is income. HSBC aims to "unleash the power of income for portfolio strength," noting that income can help smooth returns during periods of uncertainty. The bank has a preference for investment-grade bonds and emerging markets, both of which it rates overweight, while remaining underweight high-yield debt. Infrastructure and volatility strategies are also seen as additional sources of income.

Capture Diversification Opportunities from Asia

Finally, HSBC highlights Asia as a key source of diversification. The bank is seeking to "capture diversification opportunities from Asia's innovation and income," with overweight positions in equities across Mainland China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea. In fixed income, it favours Chinese hard-currency bonds and Indian local-currency bonds.

HSBC noted that these four priorities reflect the need for diversification, income resilience and disciplined risk-taking as investors prepare for a changing global landscape in 2026. (ANI)