    How NTPC found itself among Forbes 'World’s Best Employers 2023'

    Ranking 261st among the top 700 global companies, NTPC is the sole Indian Public Sector Undertaking to earn this distinction. This recognition is a testament to NTPC's commitment to employee welfare, career development, and a progressive 'People before PLF' approach

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 List
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    NTPC Limited, India's premier integrated energy conglomerate, achieved a remarkable distinction by being named one of the 'World’s Best Employers 2023' in Forbes' prestigious list. This recognition, announced on October 10, 2023, placed NTPC at the 261st position among the top 700 companies worldwide, making it the sole Indian Public Sector Undertaking to secure a coveted spot on this global stage.

    Forbes, renowned for its annual World’s Best Employers List, conducts independent market research to pinpoint the 700 companies that excel in offering an appealing work environment characterized by opportunities for growth, comprehensive employee benefits, diversity, and a commitment to employee well-being. Collaborating with market research firm Statista, Forbes meticulously curates this prestigious list, now in its seventh year.

    NTPC's inclusion in this list underscores its progressive 'People before PLF' approach, which prioritizes human resources development and management through continuous process enhancement. 

    The NTPC has succeeded in creating a workplace that fosters care, learning, and engagement. By placing employee needs at the forefront and aligning its people practices with strategic business goals, NTPC has crafted an environment that stands out.

    The NTPC's innovative people policies and interventions have empowered its workforce to adapt and prepare for the future. These initiatives encompass a contemporary performance management system that includes ongoing assessment, focused learning and development programs, transparent career development pathways, and succession planning systems. 

    All of these contribute to the distinctive and engaging culture that defines NTPC.

    On the financial front, NTPC's stock performance showcased stability and resilience. With an open price of Rs 238.95 and a closing price of Rs 238.6, it reached a high of Rs 242.65 during the trading day, with a low of Rs 238.7. The market capitalization stood at an impressive Rs 234,513.87 crore. NTPC's 52-week high reached Rs 251.5, while the 52-week low rested at Rs 160.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 248,820 shares, reflecting investor confidence in NTPC's enduring success and commitment to employee welfare.

