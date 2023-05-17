Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja passes away in London

    SP Hinduja, as he was known, died in London on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 87, a family spokesperson said.
     

    Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja passes away in London anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 17, 2023, 8:45 PM IST

    Srichand Parmanand Hinduja became one of the wealthiest people in Britain as a result of his commercial accomplishments, which began in 1964 when he acquired the rights to the global distribution of the blockbuster Bollywood film "Sangam." However, it was the Bofors scandal that made him famous—or rather, infamous—back home.

    SP Hinduja, as he was known, died in London on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 87, a family spokesperson said.

    He and his two younger brothers, who were also born in a business family in Karachi, British India, were charged with accepting illicit commission payments totaling Rs 64 crore in exchange for aiding Swedish firearm manufacturer AB Bofors in obtaining a contract with the Indian government. Srichand, Gopichand, and Prakash Hinduja were all, however, cleared in 2005 by the Delhi High Court.

    SP Hinduja, the eldest of four brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, lost his wife, Madhu, in January this year. She was 82. He is survived by his daughters, Shanu and Vinoo.
         
    The Hinduja empire was started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who traded goods in the Sindh region of India (now Pakistan) before moving to Iran in 1919. In 1964, SP Hinduja distributed Raj Kapoor-starred 'Sangam' movie through the Middle-East markets which helped him earn his first million dollars.
         
    And when Indira Gandhi had a disagreement with the Shah of Iran over high oil prices, SP and his brothers used the offer of the Iranian monarch to increase Indian exports to the Persian Gulf nation, shipping iron ores to commodities.
         
    In 1980, they acquired a stake in Indian truck and bus manufacturer Ashok Leyland. They also took control of the Gulf Oil International Company from Chevron Corp to venture into the oils and lubricants business.
        
     In 1993, SP Hinduja ventured into banking, with IndusInd Bank. The then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh was invited to the inauguration of the bank.
         
    In the following year, he founded the only Indian-owned Swiss bank, S P Hinduja Banquee Privee, which has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. With branches in Zurich, London, and Dubai, the bank offers investment advisory and wealth management services to big businessmen and entrepreneurial clients.
         
    All this happened at a time when the Bofors scandal rocked India. The Rs 1,437 crore deal for the supply of 400 units of 155 mm Howitzer guns for the Indian Army was entered into on March 24, 1986.
         
    Swedish Radio on April 16, 1987, claimed that the company had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel. CBI registered a case against Martin Arbdo, the then president of AB Bofors, alleged middleman Win Channda, and the Hinduja brothers.
         
    The Hinduja brothers were exonerated in 2005 due to a lack of evidence.
         
    The brothers who have been intensely secretive about the size of their wealth, have been sparring in British courts over control of family assets.
         
    The family is however more open about its political ties and has had close relationships with a host of world leaders, ranging from the late Shah of Iran to George Bush Sr and Tony Blair.
         
    In 2006, the Hinduja brothers spent USD 58 million on a 25-bedroom mansion on London's Carlton House Terrace Street which is down the Mall from Buckingham Palace.
        
     "Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok, and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr. S P Hinduja today," the family spokesperson said in a statement.
        
     It described him as a "visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja.
         
    "He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK, and his home country, India," it said.
        
    "A titan amongst his peers, S P Hinduja truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group's founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart.
        
     His loss has left a huge void as the brothers have always been four bodies and one soul, the statement said.     

    "The Hinduja family is in grief and sorrow at his demise. Our prayers to the Almighty to grant his soul eternal place at His Lotus Feet."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 8:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk criticises work from home calls it morally wrong asks employees to step out of la la land gcw

    Elon Musk criticises work from home policy, asks employees to step out of 'la-la-land'

    Adani Hindenburg row: Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to submit report; check details AJR

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to submit report; check details

    Vodafone to cut 11000 jobs over 3 years new CEO Margherita Della Valle says performance not good gcw

    Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs over 3 years, new CEO Margherita Della Valle says 'performance not good'

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR web services departments gcw

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    Make in India push iPhone maker Foxconn to invest USD 500 million in Telangana will create 25000 jobs gcw

    Make in India push: iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana; will create 25,000 jobs

    Recent Stories

    Ritu Parna Sen (Rii) BOLD photos: Bengali actress flaunts cleavage, curves on Instagram

    Ritu Parna Sen (Rii) BOLD photos: Bengali actress flaunts cleavage, curves on Instagram

    RSS leader Sreenivasan murder case: NIA arrests absconding accused PFI member in Palakkad anr

    RSS leader Sreenivasan murder case: NIA arrests absconding accused PFI member in Palakkad

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya welcomed with bouquet, watch video ADC

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya welcomed with bouquet, watch video

    'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back' vma

    'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back'

    From Shraddha Walker to Nirbhaya - 9 brutal murders in Delhi that rocked the nation AJR

    9 brutal murders in Delhi that rocked the nation

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon