Entertainment
It is well known that Bollywood stars live lavish lives. Along with their lavish lifestyles, their electricity bills are also quite hefty.
Salman Khan lives with his family in Galaxy Apartments. According to reports, Salman pays an electricity bill of 23-25 lakh rupees every month.
Kareena Kapoor lives with her husband Saif Ali Khan in Fortune Heights, Bandra. According to reports, the couple pays an electricity bill of 30-32 lakh rupees every month.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal live in a 4BHK apartment in Mumbai. The couple pays an electricity bill of 8-10 lakh rupees every month.
Shahrukh Khan lives with his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan in Mannat. It is said that they pay an electricity bill of 43-45 lakh rupees every month.
Amitabh Bachchan lives with his entire family in Jalsa bungalow in Juhu. Talking about his electricity bill, he pays 22-25 lakh rupees every month.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's house is in Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. The couple pays an electricity bill of 13-15 lakh rupees every month.
Let us tell you that Aamir Khan's house has the lowest electricity bill. He pays 9-11 lakh rupees every month.