HFCL launched OptiQ AI, a unified brand for its optical connectivity business, to serve the high-bandwidth needs of AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centres. The move brings its range of optical fiber cables and accessories under one framework.

HFCL Limited has given a unified identity to its optical connectivity business with the launch of OptiQ AI, a brand aimed at serving the high-bandwidth needs of AI, cloud and hyperscale data centres.

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The company said on Wednesday in a press release that the move brings together its existing range of optical fiber cables and accessories under one framework designed for next-generation data networks.

OptiQ AI: Built for Next-Generation Data Centres

"HFCL assigns a unified identity, OptiQ AI, to its existing optical connectivity portfolio serving AI, cloud and hyperscale data centre customers," the company said in a statement.

HFCL said OptiQ AI is built to meet the demands of large GPU clusters that are scaling toward 100,000 GPUs. The portfolio is positioned around five pillars: High Quality, Quantum Bandwidth, Densely Quantified, Quick Rollout and Q-Class Uptime.

"The OptiQ AI portfolio is positioned to support high-bandwidth, high-density and rapid-deployment requirements of next-generation AI data centre networks," HFCL said.

Integrated Portfolio Offerings

The integrated offering includes HFCL's Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cables, fiber assemblies, patch cords, pigtails, trunks, and high-density cassettes and enclosure panels. "This integrated portfolio brings together HFCL's established data centre optical fiber cables and accessories offerings, including IBR cables, fiber cable assemblies, patch cords, pigtails, trunks, cassettes and enclosure panels."

For hyperscalers, the company said the benefits are faster rollouts and reduced complexity. "For hyperscalers, this means faster deployment cycles, reduced interoperability risks, and future-ready infrastructure supporting seamless migration to 800G and 1.6T networks."

Market Opportunity and India's Role

Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said optical connectivity has become central to AI infrastructure. "Optical connectivity has moved from being a supporting layer of data centre infrastructure to becoming one of the defining foundations of the AI era. As AI clusters scale and bandwidth requirements rise sharply, customers need reliable, high-density and deployment-ready optical connectivity solutions," he said.

Nahata pointed to the growth potential, noting "Industry reports project the AI optical market will grow from USD 14 billion today to USD 73 billion by 2030 driven by increasing investments in AI data centres, high-performance computing infrastructure and hyperscale cloud networks."

He added that supply chains are concentrated in few geographies, creating an opening for India. "HFCL believes that India has a meaningful opportunity to participate in this global shift by offering competitively manufactured, high-quality optical connectivity solutions from a resilient and agile supply chain." (ANI)

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