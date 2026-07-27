Hero's electric mobility brand VIDA has entered its first international market, Nepal, through a partnership with CG Motors. The launch introduces two EV categories: the VX2 EVOOTER for commuters and the DIRT.E K3 off-roader for younger riders.

Electric mobility brand VIDA, powered by Hero, announced its global debut into Nepal on Monday, marking the brand's first international market entry and the beginning of its global operations. According to a Hero press release, the expansion is being executed through a distributor partnership with CG Motors. The strategic expansion builds on Hero MotoCorp's existing footprint in the country. The parent manufacturer has maintained an active market presence in Nepal since 2014.

VIDA's Global Debut

"This launch marks a proud and defining moment as VIDA goes global," said Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp. "We are thrilled to take the very best of our engineering and design capabilities beyond India, starting with Nepal, a strategically crucial market where riders are quickly adopting smart electric mobility," she stated.

New EV Models for Nepal

As per the release, the company is introducing two product categories to match local lifestyle requirements. These include the VIDA VX2 EVOOTER portfolio for commuters and the VIDA DIRT.E K3 all-electric off-roader designed specifically for younger riders.

"The VIDA VX2 EVOOTER range and the VIDA DIRT.E K3 are built to redefine the future of mobility, and through our collaboration with CG Motors, we are ensuring that the Nepalese customers have access to premium, reliable, and technologically advanced riding experience," Nandakumar added. The VX2 EVOOTER portfolio features two variants in the Nepalese market: the VX2 Plus and the VX2 Go.

Partnership for a Green Transition

"The entry of VIDA perfectly aligns with Nepal's shift towards sustainable mobility," said Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director, Chaudhary Group, Nepal. "By offering advanced electric products & solutions tailored for both, everyday commuters and the next generation of riders, this product launch redefines our two-wheeler landscape," Chaudhary added.

"CG Motors is proud to strengthen its partnership with Hero MotoCorp and partner with VIDA to drive our nation's green transition forward." (ANI)