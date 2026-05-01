India's Gross GST Revenue for April 2026 rose 8.7% YoY to Rs 2,42,702 crore, driven by a 25.8% surge in import taxes. Net GST collection settled at Rs 2,10,909 crore, up 7.3%, according to data released by the finance ministry.

Total Gross GST Revenue rose 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2026, reaching a total of Rs 2,42,702 crore, compared to the Rs 2,23,265 crore collected during the same month in last year, according to the data released by the finance ministry.

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Key Growth Drivers: Imports vs Domestic

The growth was primarily driven by a significant surge in import-related taxes, which outpaced domestic collections during the start of the new fiscal year. The gross revenue from imports stood at Rs 57,580 crore for the month, marking a 25.8 per cent increase from the Rs 45,754 crore recorded in April 2025.

Meanwhile, gross domestic revenue grew by 4.3 per cent to reach Rs 1,85,122 crore. This domestic total included Central GST of Rs 52,140 crore, State GST of Rs 61,331 crore, and Integrated GST of Rs 71,651 crore.

Net Revenue and Refund Details

After adjusting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2026 settled at Rs 2,10,909 crore, representing a 7.3 per cent increase over the previous year.

Total refunds for the month rose by 19.3 per cent to Rs 31,793 crore. While domestic refunds saw a sharp rise of 54.6 per cent to Rs 19,996 crore, export-related refunds through the ICEGATE system experienced a 14 per cent decline, totaling Rs 11,797 crore.

State-Level Performance

According to the data, several states such as Maharashtra (+40%), Karnataka (+42%), Telangana (+36%) and Puducherry (+108%) recorded strong YoY SGST growth in April, while some states like Ladakh (-8%) and Jharkhand (0%) saw declines or no change.

Last month, India's gross GST collections stood at Rs 2,00,064 crore, marking an 8.8 per cent increase compared to Rs 1,83,845 crore in March 2025. (ANI)