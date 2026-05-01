The government reviewed its roadmap to make India a global hub for live events. The Live Events Development Cell discussed easing approvals via a single-window system, boosting infrastructure, and generating 15-20 million jobs in the sector.

Govt Reviews Roadmap to Position India as Live Events Hub

The government on Friday reviewed its roadmap to position India as a global hub for live events, with a focus on easing approvals, boosting infrastructure and generating employment in the fast-growing sector. The review took place at the fourth meeting of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC), held at Vigyan Bhavan on Thursday under the chairmanship of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar. The meeting was attended by representatives from 9 Central Ministries, 6 States, and 12 industry members.

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LEDC Aims for Global Hub Status by 2030

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that India's organised live events sector, valued at Rs 145 billion in 2025 as per industry estimates, has emerged as the highest growth segment in the media and entertainment sector. To promote this sector, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has set up a Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) in July 2025. It includes representatives from Central Ministries, State Governments, industry bodies and other stakeholders. LEDC aims to position the concert economy as one of the key drivers of national growth and make India a global hub for live events by 2030 and generate 15-20 million additional jobs in this sector. The sector is projected to grow at 10% to ₹196 billion by 2028.

During the Meeting, Secretary (MIB) highlighted the role of LEDC in creating a coordinated roadmap for the growth of India's live events industry. He noted that the Live Events sector is one of the fastest-growing segments of the Media and Entertainment industry, contributing significantly to employment generation, tourism promotion and economic multiplier across allied sectors.

Key Initiatives and Frameworks Discussed

The progress of various initiatives taken by the LEDC was presented by Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Broadcasting), MIB.

Single-Window Clearance System

It was informed that a single-window clearance system for live event permissions has been developed on the India Cine Hub (ICH) portal. The adoption of the ICH portal by States will help digitise the live event permissions process and ensure timely, transparent, and efficient approvals.

Standardised Regulatory Framework

Further, the need for adoption of the "Model Executive Order for Streamlining Licensing and Permissions for Live Events in India, 2026" was emphasised with a target timeline of 31st May 2026, which was shared with States and Union Territories on March 13, 2026. This framework aims to establish a simplified and standardised regulatory system for the live events industry in India.

Venue Development and Skilling Initiatives

The LEDC also discussed the draft concept note on "Greenfield Venue Development" & skilling initiatives for the live events segment. It was informed that the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), in collaboration with MESC and EEMA, will soon introduce certificate courses in live events.

Government Assures Full Support and Facilitation

Speaking at the event, Secretary Kumar said, "On behalf of the Government, both Centre and State, I assure that all necessary facilitation will be extended to make the processes for organising live events robust and transparent." He further added, "There is complete alignment in the intent of all members of LEDC, the focus should now be on effective implementation."

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to promote a supportive and growth-oriented ecosystem for the live events sector in India. (ANI)