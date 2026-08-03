The Road Transport Ministry has proposed a draft notification for the phased rollout of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems. The framework aims to enhance road safety by enabling real-time data exchange between nearby vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the phased implementation of a vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems framework aimed at enhancing road safety. V2V communication enables nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, including their speed, position, direction, acceleration, etc.

Understanding V2V Technology and its Benefits

"This information can provide warnings to drivers or vehicle systems in safety-critical situations, including sudden braking, forward-collision risk, unsafe lane changes and the approach of emergency vehicles," the Ministry noted.

According to the proposal, the Department of Telecommunications exempted the required frequency range from licensing requirements through a specific directive. "The 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band has been considered for V2V and other Intelligent Transportation System applications. The Department of Telecommunications, through G.S.R. 466(E) dated 10 June 2026, has exempted the use of this frequency band from licensing requirements," the Ministry stated.

The framework details how the technology functions beyond current safety setups. "Unlike conventional vehicle-safety systems, which primarily depend on onboard sensors and driver reaction, V2V communication can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. It is therefore expected to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and support proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent transport applications," the Ministry added.

Phased Implementation and Compliance Dates

Under the draft notification, a phased timeline applies to vehicles in categories L, M, and N. "Vehicles of categories L, M and N, manufactured on or after 1 October 2027, will be required to comply with AIS-230 where they are fitted with V2V communication systems," the Ministry specified. "Vehicles of categories L, M and N, manufactured on or after 1 October 2028, will be required to be fitted with V2V communication systems conforming to AIS-230," it added. "The phased approach will provide vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders adequate time to prepare for the implementation of the new requirements," the Ministry stated.

AIS-230: The Technical Standard

The AIS-230 standard covers factory-installed On-Board Units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz band. Its principal requirements include radio performance, frequency stability, output-power specifications, receiver sensitivity, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning, electrical requirements, electromagnetic compatibility, cybersecurity provisions, and road-safety application performance. It provides for safety use cases such as Emergency Brake Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Wrong-way Driving, and Emergency Vehicle Alert.

Regulatory Journey and Development

Earlier, a dedicated Task Force constituted by the Ministry recommended using the 5.9 GHz ITS/V2X frequency range for road safety. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules-Technical Standing Committee later considered the formulation of AIS-230 at its 56th meeting held on 7 May 2026, providing the technical foundation for regulatory implementation.

Future Impact and Public Feedback

"The proposed framework is expected to improve vehicle situational awareness, facilitate timely safety warnings and strengthen the use of connected technologies for reducing road-accident risks," the Ministry added.

"The suggestions/comments on the draft rules will be examined after the expiry of 30 days, and thereafter the final notification shall be issued." (ANI)