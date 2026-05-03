The Centre has allowed 100% automatic foreign investment in the insurance sector, including companies and intermediaries. The move, subject to IRDAI approval, excludes LIC, which retains a 20% cap, and includes governance safeguards.

The Central Government has notified key amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, significantly liberalising foreign investment norms in the insurance sector. The changes were issued through a Gazette notification dated May 2, 2026, by the Ministry of Finance.

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100% Automatic Route for Foreign Investment

A major highlight of the amendment is the permission for "100% Automatic" foreign investment in insurance companies and insurance intermediaries. The notification specifies under the revised framework that "the aggregate holdings by way of total foreign investment... is permitted up to one hundred per cent of the paid-up equity capital of such Indian Insurance company." The move extends to a wide range of insurance-related entities, including "insurance brokers, re-insurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, Surveyors and Loss Assessors, managing general agents, insurance repositories," all of which are now eligible for 100% Automatic route investment.

Conditions and Regulatory Oversight

However, the government has laid down certain conditions to ensure regulatory oversight. It clarified that such investment "shall be allowed on the Automatic Route subject to approval and verification by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India." Additionally, firms receiving foreign investment must comply with existing laws, as "foreign investment in this sector shall be subject to compliance with the provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938."

The notification also mandates governance safeguards. It states that in companies with foreign investment, at least one among the Chairperson, Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer shall be a Resident Indian Citizen. Further, such entities must adhere to disclosure norms and regulatory frameworks prescribed by authorities.

For insurance intermediaries with majority foreign ownership, additional requirements have been outlined, including incorporation under the Companies Act, 2013, and obligations to bring in the latest technological, managerial and other skills.

Cap for LIC Remains Unchanged

The amendment also retains a differentiated cap for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), where foreign investment remains capped at 20 per cent under the automatic route.

The government's move is expected to boost capital inflows, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen the insurance ecosystem, while maintaining regulatory checks through sectoral compliance requirements.