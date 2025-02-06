Govt's indirect tax collection to rise by 8.3% in FY26, corporate tax by 10.4%: ICICI Bank report

The government's indirect tax collection is expected to increase by 8.3 pc in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to a report by ICICI Bank.

Govt indirect tax collection to rise by 8.3% in FY26, corporate tax by 10.4%: ICICI Bank report snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 6, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

The government's indirect tax collection is expected to increase by 8.3 pc in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to a report by ICICI Bank.

The report also noted that this growth is higher than the 7.1 per cent increase seen in FY25 and is mainly driven by rise in GST revenue from strong urban consumption.

It said "The increase is driven by higher goods and services tax collections which in-turn is explained by boost to urban consumption".

With the economy improving, corporate tax collections are also expected to grow at a much faster pace. The report estimated corporate tax collection to rise by 10.4 per cent in FY26, compared to a 7.6 per cent increase in FY25.

On the expenditure side, the government's overall spending is projected to grow by 7.4 per cent in FY26, slightly higher than the 6.1 per cent increase in FY25.

This suggests the government is planning to spend more in the next financial year to support economic growth.

The report highlights that capital expenditure (capex), which is used for infrastructure development, is expected to grow by 10.1 per cent in FY26. However, as a percentage of GDP, capex is projected to remain flat at 3.1 per cent in both FY25 and FY26.

Within capex, the allocation for roads and railways is remained unchanged, while spending on housing and defence has been increased.

The government's fiscal deficit, which represents the gap between government revenue collection and expenditure, has been revised downwards to 4.8 per cent of GDP in FY25, compared to 4.9 per cent projected earlier.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs 15.6 lakh crore in FY25 Revised Estimates (RE), compared to Rs 16.1 lakh crore in the Budget Estimates (BE) for the same year.

This shows that the government is making efforts to manage its finances efficiently while maintaining a balance between spending and revenue generation.

One of the biggest positive for India is a moderate current account deficit. This is on the back of much more resilient services exports and remittances even as trade deficit has been expanding. India's trade deficit is seen expanding from USD 245bn in FY24 to USD 277bn in FY25, but the pass-through into current account is only USD 9bn. The same has been possible since remittances and services exports are seeing meaningful increase.

The report suggested that India's tax revenue and government spending will continue to grow in the coming financial year. Higher GST collections, strong corporate tax growth, and controlled fiscal deficit are key indicators of a stable economic outlook for FY26.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast vkp

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion vkp

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

Recent Stories

Telangana: Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building; family alleges harassment by management anr

Telangana: Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building; family alleges harassment by management

Vidaamuyarchi Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies? Here's the TRUTH RBA

Vidaamuyarchi: Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies? Here's the TRUTH

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Report: Will Ajith Kumar's movie be a blockbuster? Check out what prediction says RBA

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Report: Will Ajith Kumar's movie be a blockbuster? Check out what prediction says

Valentines Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS] ATG

Valentine's Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS]

ChatGPT experiences a major outage, netizens upset and frustrated gcw

BREAKING | ChatGPT experiences a major outage, netizens upset and frustrated

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon