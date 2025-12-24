Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that new airlines Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress have been cleared to operate after receiving their NOCs, as the government aims to encourage more players in the aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said the government has cleared the way for new airlines, a development coming after a series of meetings with the aspiring players. In a post on X, the Minister said he met teams from Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress over the past week. "Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies--Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the no objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week," Naidu said.

Encouraging Growth in Aviation Sector

The Minister said the government is encouraging more airlines to enter the Indian aviation sector, which he described as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It has been endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian Aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets in the world owing to the policies of the government of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Schemes like UDAN, has enabled smaller carriers Star Air, India One Air, Fly91 etc. to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country and there is more scope for further growth," the Aviation Minister added.

IndiGo Disruptions and FDTL Norms

The development comes a week after disruptions caused by the cancellation of over 4,000 IndiGo flights in the first week of December. The cancellations were linked to difficulties in implementing new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

Minister on FDTL Regulations

Speaking to ANI earlier, Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation introduced the new FDTL regulations from November 1 and that the Ministry had been engaging with airlines on the issue for at least six months. "From November 1, the DGCA came up with new FDTL regulations. The Ministry also initiated a continuous engagement process with the airlines for at least 6 months. Previously, there was no issue regarding the new FDTL norm. Other airlines, including Air India and SpiceJet, have adjusted," he said.

Naidu said the disruption was due to issues specific to IndiGo's internal management. "However, what has unfolded is due to mismanagement by IndiGo regarding its crew. We have given certain abeyances regarding FDTL norms to IndiGo to ensure normalcy," the Civil Aviation Minister said. (ANI)