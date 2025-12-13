The central government has greenlit a Rs 476.03 crore scheme for Makhana development from 2025-31. The plan focuses on research, seed production, farmer capacity building, branding, and marketing to boost the sector holistically.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday evening, the scheme focuses on research and innovation, quality seed production, farmer capacity building, improved harvesting and post-harvest practices, value addition, branding and marketing, export promotion, and quality control.

Board Meeting Initiates Implementation

The first board meeting of the National Makhana Board, chaired by Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was held yesterday at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. They initiated the implementation process for both the Board and the Central Sector Scheme.

The Board reviewed Annual Action Plans submitted by States and research institutions and allocated budgets for various components aimed at holistic sectoral development, the agriculture ministry said.

Focus on Seeds, Training, and R&D

The Board meeting emphasised the need to consolidate the states' seed requirements to be supplied by SAU Sabour and CAU Samastipur, Bihar, for the current and next year. The State Agriculture University, Central Agriculture University, Bihar and NRC Makhana Dharbhanga will train the trainers from various states on the latest technological aspects of the makhana value chain to facilitate makhana cultivation in traditional and nontraditional areas.

The Board also stressed the need for research and development of technologies for cultivation and processing, infrastructure for grading, drying, popping, and packaging, promotion of modern cultivation practices, value addition, branding, market linkages, and export readiness.

"This foundational meeting set the roadmap for coordinated, scientific, and market-oriented growth of the makhana sector across India," the ministry's statement said.

Establishment of National Makhana Board

The Union Government has established the National Makhana Board, fulfilling the announcement made in the Union Budget 2025-26. The Board was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar on September 15, 2025, marking a major step toward strengthening and modernising India's Makhana sector.