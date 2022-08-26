Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India to restore all staff salaries to pre-Covid levels

    Over the last two years, the Indian aviation sector has been severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic-induced travel restrictions, forcing all Indian airlines to cut salaries.

    Aditi T
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 26, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    Air India will restore all employees' salaries to pre-Covid levels starting September 1, 2022. In addition, the company will revise crew layover allowances and meal arrangements.

    The Indian aviation sector has been severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic-induced travel restrictions over the last two years, and thus all airlines in India had to slash salaries. Earlier in April, Air India began gradually restoring employees' salaries to pre-pandemic levels as the aviation sector began to recover with the drop in COVID-19 cases in the country.

    According to the documents, "As the hope of a post-pandemic world appears within reach and the aviation sector takes off once more with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will occur in a phased manner."

    In a communication to employees, Air India CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson stated that the airline "will be restoring the salary reduction for all employees with effect from September 1, 2022."

    While the airline still has a long way to go before it can be profitable again, "sunsetting most of the COVID measures is an important and welcome milestone," he said.

    Earlier, its low-cost carrier competitor, IndiGo, intends to restore pilot salaries to pre-Covid levels beginning in November, as per the letter from the head of flight operations to employees.

    "Our goal has always been to revisit our salary and remuneration and restore them to pre-Covid levels." Keeping this in mind, I am pleased to announce a further 6 per cent reinstatement of salaries beginning September 1, 2022. The remaining 6 per cent will be reinstated on November 1, 2022, and celebrate the Festival of Lights. "These reinstatements will bring your salaries up to pre-Covid levels," Ashim Mittra wrote in an email to pilots. 

    Last month, he announced that IndiGo would increase pilot salaries by 8 per cent in August in response to their demands to restore remuneration to pre-Covid levels. On March 31, the airline increased salaries by 8 per cent. 

