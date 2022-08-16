Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If you do not work hard or achieve target...': Google warns employees of layoffs

    Sundar Pichai earlier warned Google employees to work efficiently and focus more on how to better improve their products and help customers.  Employees are worried about the layoffs after the search engine quietly extended its hiring freeze this month without making an announcement.

     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, recently said that the business had too many workers but not enough jobs. He also gave his staff a warning to work quickly and concentrate more on ways to enhance their products and serve consumers. Google is now reportedly notifying staff of layoffs, according to a report from Business Insider.

    According to the story, some of the company's senior executives have warned staff members that they must either produce results or prepare for "blood on the streets." In essence, the management implied that if workers do not improve their performance, they should just get ready for layoffs. Additionally, these officials stated that the upcoming quarterly profits will determine whether or not layoffs would take place.

    An "overall evaluation of sales productivity and productivity in general" has been threatened, according to the report, and Google staff have been warned not to "look up" or "there will be blood on the streets" if the upcoming quarter's performance are poor.

    Well, things haven't been going well at Google lately. The software juggernaut imposed a hiring freeze a month ago in light of the continued economic slump. Employees feared layoffs even if Google didn't formally discuss them at the time. That's also due to a number of other Big Tech companies, like Netflix and Microsoft. Microsoft recent laid off nearly 2000 employees, which was possibly a measure of cost cutting.

    The CEO of Google requested staff members for suggestions on how to get "better outcomes quicker" and urged them to increase productivity last month. Pichai was cited as adding, "There are legitimate worries that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the head numbers we have." Google has halted hiring for two weeks to examine its personnel and determine its future course of action. The corporation later extended the duration of the employment ban.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
