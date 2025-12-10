Google and the Telangana government launched the Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub in Hyderabad. The hub will support the regional startup ecosystem, especially AI-first ventures, with mentorship, resources, and global network access.

Google and the Telangana government launched the Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub in Hyderabad - a dedicated space to encourage the growing startup ecosystem to scale and deliver world-class innovations. This Google for Startups Hub is understandably the first such Hub launched within Telangana's broader incubation and innovation ecosystem. Google plans to engage regional startups from Telangana through the Hub, including free, year-long dedicated co-working seats for selected AI-first startups and a curated set of venture investors.

A Hub for Comprehensive Startup Support

Working together, the Telangana government and Google will support AI-first startups, foster talent, and create direct bridges to international markets. As part of the global Google for Startups network, the Hub is designed to support startups across their journey from incubation to innovation. It will provide founders with a combination of physical infrastructure, hands-on mentoring, AI expertise, and global visibility through the Google for Startups network. Startups will find a centre that supports them from early product ideas to scaling AI-first businesses responsibly across India and global markets.

Key Benefits for Founders

Through the Hub, founders will benefit from access to Google experts across AI/ML, product, UX, and go-to-market, who will conduct in-depth sessions for startups, student founders, and developers; support for women entrepreneurs, Tier-2 innovators, and university talent; and a community of startups, alumni, and investors that encourages collaboration, peer learning, and faster experimentation.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure and Inauguration

The Google for Startups Hub in Hyderabad will have dedicated infrastructure and technology resources for supported startups selected jointly by Google and the Telangana government. It will also have networking areas and event spaces where founders, tech builders, investors, and ecosystem partners can connect for founder-focused sessions, workshops, market access programs and community events. The Google for Startups Hub was inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries today.

A Shared Vision for Global Innovation

The Chief Minister of Telangana, said, "By welcoming Google for Startups into Telangana Innovation and Start-up ecosystem, allocating a sprawling campus to Google for Startups Hub, we are laying the foundation of a globally competitive innovation ecosystem right here in Telangana. This is more than infrastructure. It is a promise that ideas conceived in Hyderabad Telangana will have the mentorship, technology and market access to scale globally. With our policy-vision, private-sector momentum and the world's best tech partners, Telangana is poised to become a launchpad for startups that are built here, for India, and for the world"

D. Sridhar Babu, said: "With this launch, we're further expanding our innovation ecosystem--one designed not only to help startups build great technology products but to strengthen their entire capacity to innovate. Our aim is to provide founders and budding tech entrepreneurs with access to the tools, mentorship,market access programs and collaborative platforms they need to experiment boldly, scale efficiently, and compete globally".

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, "The Google for Startups Hub reflects Telangana's policy vision -- technology, talent, and global collaborations converging to power India's next wave of innovation. By working closely with Google, we are ensuring that we are ahead of our innovation curve and founders and innovators from across Telangana, including Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, can access world-class resources without leaving the State."

Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India, said, "At Google, our mission is to empower founders with the tools, technology, and mentorship they need to scale. Partnering with the Government of Telangana allows us to bring the full stack of Google support to this ecosystem - from AI capabilities on Google Cloud to Android, Play, Ads and our broader developer and startup programs. In Hyderabad, the Google for Startups Hub will nurture talent and act as an innovation flywheel for startups, helping the next generation of Indian founders use AI to solve real-world challenges, focus on deep-tech solutions and build responsibly for India and the world." (ANI)